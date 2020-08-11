ELIZABETHTON — This week, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will present another Saturday evening of free music in its August series of Covered Bridge Jams. The featured group this Saturday is Chris Mathis, Jeff Sharpe and the All-Star Band.
The concert will take place at the Covered Bridge Stage from 7-9 p.m. Saturday. The band is popular because of its traditional sound and its performances of timeless songs from such artists as Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Vince Gill, The Eagles, George Jones, and Johnny Cash. Saturday’s performance promises to be especially poignant, as the band honors its lead guitarist Mike Malone, who has been battling an illness.
Those coming to the concert are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets because bleacher seating will not be available because of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).Wearing a protective face mask and maintaining 6 feet of distance between people not in your household is encouraged.