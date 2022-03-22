Registration for an adult kickball league in Johnson City is now open, and games start on March 30.
"The only thing you need to play in our kickball league is an ability to have fun,” Daphanie Roberts, who owns Tri-Cities Social Sports, said in a press release. “If you’re curious about joining Tri-Cities Social Sports or just want to make friends, kickball is the perfect sport to start with. The rules are easy to learn, and everyone has the best time hanging out and playing a middle school P.E. favorite."
Kickball is the most popular sport hosted by TCSS. More than 150 players and 11 teams registered to play during the summer 2021 league.
The season starts with a free play night on March 30, open to everyone registered and not registered who wants to play. Games are held on Wednesdays between 6:30-8 p.m.
The registration cost is $53 plus taxes and fees, and includes five games plus the playoffs and an official team shirt. Each game has an independent referee as well. People can register as free agents, teams or groups. Free agents sign up individually and will be added to a team, while registering as a team allows a designated team captain to invite others. If players want to play with specific players but do not have enough for a team, they can register as a group that will be added to a team together.
To register, visit www.playinthetri.org and click “Wednesday Spring Kickball 2022.” It is open to anyone 21 and older, and all levels of experience and athletic ability are welcome.