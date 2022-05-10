PIGEON FORGE — Dollywood’s Rock the Smokies returns for the first time since 2019, and excitement for the event has prompted event organizers to add a third showtime for the Saturday, Aug. 27 event.
Concertgoers can now select a 7 p.m. showtime for the inspirational event featuring headliners TobyMac and Newsboys at DP’s Celebrity Theater.
Several other contemporary Christian artists visit during this well-loved event. Christian hip-hop artist Aaron Cole, Katy Nichole, sister pop duo RENEE and Ben Fuller are set to perform for park guests on stages in the park.
All performances outside of DP’s Celebrity Theater are free with park admission. Actor and comedian Heath Arthur serves as the emcee for the performances in DP’s Celebrity Theater.
Super early bird pricing ends June 24, and early bird pricing ends July 29. Meet & Greet opportunities are available through the platinum VIP package. Special Dollywood season passholder pricing also is available on the event website.
By combining all the adventure of a day at the theme park with great music, Dollywood has crafted a unique event packed with fun for all ages. A ticket purchase includes admission to Dollywood.
Discounts are available for groups, season passholders and guests who order tickets early. Packages are available that include VIP seating, t-shirts, pictures with the artists and much more.
For more information about the event, visit rockthesmokiesfest.com. To learn more about multi-day ticket options or 2022 Dollywood season passes, visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.