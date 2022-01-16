The Arts Alliance Mountain Empire announces the call for nominations for its seventh annual Arts Achievement Awards. The awards recognize five living individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the arts in the Tri-Cities area.
The five awards are selected from these categories: Achievement in performance, visual or literary arts; Arts Educator — Achievement in arts education in a college or university, primary or secondary school; Arts Administrators — Achievement in the management of arts institutions; and Arts Advocate — Achievement in sustaining the arts through volunteering or financial support.
The selections are based on artistic excellence, perseverance, commitment and sustained contributions to the arts and the cultural community.
An awards ceremony will be held May 21 at the Bristol Conference Center to celebrate the winners. Current AAME board members and A! Magazine committee members are not eligible to be nominated.
The nominees should reside in the cities of Johnson City, Kingsport, Abingdon, Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee; Washington and Sullivan counties in Tennessee, or Washington County, Virginia.
Nomination forms are available on the Arts Alliance Mountain Empire website. Nominations are due by March 1.
To learn more, contact Ben Jennings at ben.h.jennings@gmail.com.