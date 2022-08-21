Sheila Arnold, a nationally renowned storyteller celebrated for her folk tales and historical characters, will soon debut an all-new slate of material in Jonesborough.
Unlike many professional artists, Arnold has found the last few years to be an unusually productive time in her career. “Since the pandemic started, I have been extraordinarily creative,” she said. “I have tons of new stories.” Many of them were developed and honed with her online audiences via Zoom.
While Arnold plans to begin most of her performances in Jonesborough with a traditional folk tale told “straight,” she has also been experimenting with folk and fairy tale adaptations that offer modern-day messages. Her deft touch and talent help avoid the awkwardness, sensitivity, or hesitation that people sometimes feel when exploring social issues and controversies.
“Folk tales can break through politics and religion and culture in a way that most things can’t in this time of 280 characters and TikTok,” she said. “And I think it works really well for people to be able to hear messages that aren’t drilled into them. It allows people to hear new ideas without putting walls up. They can just listen and think.”
Arnold, whose makes her home in Virginia, chooses familiar stories and characters that help ease her audience into touchy subjects. “Folk and fairy tales feel comfortable,” she said. “It disarms people when you say, ‘Once upon a time.’ When we hear that, we relax and have a moment to breathe. There are no worries.”
The storyteller finds this is a pleasant way to help people open their heads and hearts whenever she touches on difficult subjects. When the twist in the story comes, people pay special attention, but they don’t close their minds. “People feel open to the message because their guards are down,” she says. “They don’t immediately throw up their hands.” Her sparkling sense of humor and unerring ability to entertain also help.
A talented singer, Arnold plans to include music and personal stories in most of her performances in Jonesborough. Her artistic residency, which is made possible by the International Storytelling Center, will last from Tuesday through Saturday, with new and different material every day. All matinee concerts start at 2 p.m. Advance purchase isn’t required, but it is strongly recommended.
On Friday, Arnold plans to perform in costume as civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, an advocate for voters’ rights. Hamer’s life was difficult but also inspirational, embodying the contradictions and nuance that Arnold expertly uncovers across the different genres of stories she tells.
Tickets for all of Arnold’s in-person concerts are $14 for most adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $7 people under age 18. There’s also an online ticketing option for people who prefer to watch at home for just $15 per household. The virtual concert will be filmed in Jonesborough and available for streaming starting Thursday. Ticketholders will have virtual access through Monday at midnight.
All live performances are at the International Storytelling Center, in its intimate theater located just off of Main Street.
For more information about Storytelling Live!, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.
