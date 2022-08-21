Sheila Arnold

 Jay Huron

Sheila Arnold, a nationally renowned storyteller celebrated for her folk tales and historical characters, will soon debut an all-new slate of material in Jonesborough.

Unlike many professional artists, Arnold has found the last few years to be an unusually productive time in her career. “Since the pandemic started, I have been extraordinarily creative,” she said. “I have tons of new stories.” Many of them were developed and honed with her online audiences via Zoom.

