A ceremony to honor the victims of 9/11 is among the patriotic and community events scheduled this weekend in Johnson City.
Along with the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, two other annual events will also be held on Saturday. The Umoja Festival kicks off with a unity parade that begins at the city’s Carver Recreation Center.
The 32nd annual Tree Streets Yard Sale will also be held in Johnson City’s historic Southside neighborhood.
On Sunday, the State of Franklin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host its Ninth Annual Bell Ringing in honor of Constitution Week in Jonesborough.
The community events will continue on Monday with the National Family Day celebration at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Honoring First Responders
The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion will host its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Memorial Park Community Center’s amphitheater beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Post Commander Bryan Lauzon said the event will honor the victims who died in New York City, Washington, D.C., and in Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.
The ceremony will feature a joint honor guard, a singing of the National Anthem and the tolling of a bell to remember the victims of the terrorist attacks. The legion will also present its First Responders of the Year awards to area firefighters, police officers and emergency dispatchers.
A Celebration Of Unity
This year’s Umoja Festival will begin with a community parade starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Carver Recreation Center and ending at the Kings Commons park.
The Umoja Opening Ceremony will begin at noon with the traditional Calling of the Drums. That ceremony will be dedicated to the legacy of the Rev. Vincent Dial who died earlier this year.
Sponsored by the Southside Neighborhood Organization, the annual Tree Streets Yard Sale encompasses a 35-block residential area. Early sales will begin from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at some homes on Friday, with more than 150 houses signing up to take part in the daylong event on Saturday.
Proceeds from the yard sale will help SNO fund Music in the Park, One Acre Cafe and other community projects.
A Start To Constitution Week
On Sunday, the State of Franklin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its Ninth Annual Bell Ringing in observance of Constitution Week.
The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Oak Hill School at 214 E. Sabin Drive in Jonesborough across from the Jonesborough Public Library.
Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and a bell to ring. Seating will not be provided at the site.
National Family Day
Families are invited to celebrate National Family Day at Memorial Park Community Center on Monday. Events will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature a variety of games, including corn hole, pickle ball and miniature golf.
Free snacks will be available.
Attendees can register by calling (423) 434-5749 or in-person at MPCC the day of the event.