The 20th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival will return to the town of Unicoi on Saturday.
According to Unicoi Communications Director Laura Rogers, this year’s strawberry festival will be the biggest one yet.
“We have lots of vendors,” Rogers said. “It’s a record high number of vendors — we have about 150, and it’s just varied different types of crafts and items that people will be able to browse.”
In addition to a record number of craft vendors, the festival will also feature performances from four local bands, a beauty pageant, a strawberry recipe contest and a brand new children’s book reading event.
Author Shannon Anderson will be at the festival to read her book, “I LOVE Strawberries!”
“That will be on the stage at 12:45 p.m.,” Rogers said. “The author will do a reading of her book and afterwards will have her books for sale at the town tent and she will be able to do a signing with those books.”
Rogers also said that while the weather is a concern, the festival will go on rain or shine.
“It’s gonna be a great festival this year,” Rogers said. “There is going to be lots of stuff to do, and I think it is going to be one of the best ones yet.”
The 20th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival will take place at Unicoi Elementary School, 404 Massachusetts Ave., on May 20 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering both Johnson City and Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
