Marci Berkhimer, local artist from Roan Mountain, Tennessee, recently completed a new mural in downtown Johnson City.
According to a press release from the Johnson City Development Authority, officials hope the artwork, located in a newly refurbished breezeway at 216 E. Main St., will help attract visitors and residents to the downtown area.
Berkhimer submitted a proposal in response to a request for qualifications from the JCDA for a wagon wheel-themed mural. Her piece was ultimately selected.
"There is no denying the love around the globe for the Old Crow Medicine Show single, Wagon Wheel," the JCDA said in a press release. "When visitors and residents alike head over for a photo session in front of this new mural ... we hope the extra foot-traffic in downtown will encourage more shopping, dining and exploring in our district."
The JCDA said Ketch Secor, co-writer of "Wagon Wheel" and lead singer for Old Crow Medicine Show, reached out to the organization to express his excitement and support for the mural. A video from Secor can be found at www.downtownjc.com/wagonwheel.