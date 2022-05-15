The residents of Everlan of Johnson City and their families celebrated Mother’s Day May 4 with a “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”-themed meal, as shown above and right and left. The mothers and their children, some of them with children of their own, enjoyed tea, pastries, finger sandwiches and chocolate-covered strawberries, with a live harpist providing a soothing and elegant atmosphere. Everlan of Johnson City, a senior living community at 2623 Peoples St., is a luxury independent living retirement community. Its amenities available to residents include live entertainment, social hours and special events, like the special Mother’s Day meal.
Area mothers have Breakfast at Tiffany's
Johnson City Press
