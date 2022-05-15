The residents of Everlan of Johnson City and their families celebrated Mother’s Day May 4 with a “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”-themed meal, as shown above and right and left. The mothers and their children, some of them with children of their own, enjoyed tea, pastries, finger sandwiches and chocolate-covered strawberries, with a live harpist providing a soothing and elegant atmosphere. Everlan of Johnson City, a senior living community at 2623 Peoples St., is a luxury independent living retirement community. Its amenities available to residents include live entertainment, social hours and special events, like the special Mother’s Day meal.

