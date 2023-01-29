Farmers and other producers in our region identifying as LGBTQ+ could use some support.
That’s what Virginia-based Appalachian Sustainable Development learned after meetings and discussions with community members, and that’s why it started the Farmer PRIDE Coalition this year.
The coalition will be a networking and education group for LGBTQ+ farmers, growers, agroforesters, producers and others in the food system, will offer in-person and online workshops and will host the region’s first Farmer PRIDE-to-Table Dinner in Kingsport on May 22.
“There are holes in support that ASD is hoping to help fill with Farmer PRIDE,” Workforce Development Program Manager Hannah Gibbs said. “This is the first initiative like this in our region to be vocal in specific support of LGBTQ+ people in agriculture. One of the core goals of Farmer PRIDE is certainly pride — pride in being LGBTQ+, pride in being Appalachian and pride in being a farmer.”
Appalachian Sustainable Development began as an organization to help tobacco farmers transition to growing fruits and vegetables as the profitability of tobacco as a cash crop began to decline. A key piece of its work is to provide services to marginalized populations in northeast Tennessee, southwest Virginia and adjoining states.
In 2021, it established a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee composed of program and executive staff, volunteers and board members.
That committee helped identify the need for services and outreach in the LGBTQ+ community, which led to the creation of the PRIDE Coalition.
Gibbs said she heard from members of the LGBTQ+ community who were not aware of Appalachian Sustainable Development’s available services.
“We are modeling much of the Coalition’s structure on the Producer Pathway Model that ASD uses to teach people how to grow their own food and be part of the food system from the foundations of learning up to providing mentorship for others,” she said. “People who have expressed interest in the coalition range from beginning farmers to experienced home gardeners and ranchers; all of whom ASD provides programming to support and who now have a space to come together for learning and community.”
People interested in being part of the PRIDE Coalition may fill out an online contact form at https://bit.ly/3Rm2oRb. For more information about the coalition or the ASD’s other programs and services, visit asdevelop.org.