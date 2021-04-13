Tammy Davis isn’t having a baby, but that hasn’t stopped her from planning a baby — kitten — shower before the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter’s busiest feline season gets off to a roaring — meowing — start.
Davis, director of the shelter, said the facility will host a “kitten shower” on Saturday from noon until 5 p.m.
“It’s just like a baby shower, but for kittens,” Davis said. “We’re going to have a garden party outside the shelter. We’re asking for donations to help us prepare for the upcoming kitten season that’s about to hit.”
Last year, the shelter took in 1,777 cats and kittens, with the bulk of kittens coming in over the spring and summer months.
“It’s not uncommon in the summer months for us to take in 300 to 400 hundred kittens a month,” she said.
Anyone who wants to drop items off curbside are welcome to the event as well, Davis said. And those who cannot attend but want to donate can send an order directly to the shelter from Chewy.com or Amazon.
In addition to refreshments — donated by Cakebuds and Food City — at the garden party, there will also be three gift baskets as door prizes.
“For every 14-pound or larger bag of kitten food, or at least two cases of wet food, your name will go into a drawing for one of the baskets,” Davis said. “If you order from Chewy or Amazon and send us a private message on Facebook, your name can still go in for the drawing.”
Davis said all the kittens the shelter has right now are in foster homes because they are too young to be adopted, but people can walk through the shelter to see dogs and adult cats waiting for forever homes.
“This is also a great time to sign up to be a kitten foster as well,” Davis said.
The shelter will open at limited capacity and guests must wear a mask.