The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is branching out, so to speak, with a new adoption location at The Mall at Johnson City.
The adoption store is called Rescue Me and is located near the food court.
Director Tammy Davis said the soft opening this week has a theme of "A Second Chance at Love." With Valentine's Day just around the corner the adoption event name seemed appropriate.
The soft opening, Thursday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m., will feature cats and kittens up for adoption. Davis said it’s unlikely the shelter will attempt to put dogs at that location due to logistics of dog kennels. But the cats and kittens will be fine to sleep over in the new store for the four days per week it will be open.
The grand opening will be Feb. 25, but all the details aren’t worked out yet. Davis said Rescue Me will be open Thursday through Sunday after the grand opening. The felines will go back to the shelter for the days the store is closed.
“We’re excited we’re branching out to have a small adoption center at the Johnson City mall," Davis said.
In addition to cats and kittens up for adoption, the shelter will have some retail items for sale.
“This has been in the works pre-COVID, which put it on hold,” she said. Davis hopes the store will be an outreach as well to encourage people to visit the shelter.