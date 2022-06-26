Fishing can be an escape for folks.
To others, however, they go out and have a specific goal in mind.
Former University School and East Tennessee State golfer Andrew Paduch is one of those people and his goal has taken a long time, but he recently accomplished what he set out to do.
The Tennessee Angler Recognition Program gives anglers an opportunity to have their trophy fish recognized by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Paduch recently became the first known fisherman to reach “Master Angler V,” which requires catching at least 20 different types of fish that meet certain requirement lengths.
“I caught the very first citation fish in 2005. It was also a way for me to spend time with my dad when I was younger,” Paduch said. “It’s not the simplest thing and it means something to me. It’s a goal-oriented thing that I wanted to do.
“I’ve actually got 21 citations and I had been sitting on 19 for a couple of years. I finally was able to catch a blue catfish at Watts Bar Reservoir and it happens to be the only fish that I had to go outside of the Tri-Cities area (to catch).”
Anglers of any age who catch any of the 27 qualifying fish species and lengths may apply.
The program is designed to acknowledge anglers for outstanding sport fishing accomplishments, encourage catch-and-release of trophy-size fish and provide the TWRA with information on large fish caught throughout the state.
“Golf kind of took precedence over fishing there for a while, but I’ve been fishing pretty much my entire life,” Paduch said. “I’m 39 now and part of the battle I face is with repetition and continuing to do the same thing.
“East Tennessee is second to none for trophy fish. I could take someone in the spring that has never been fishing, go to South Holston Lake and catch 50 smallmouth (bass).”
There are six different levels of angler recognition.
The one that Paduch remarked was the toughest to catch was a 24-inch rainbow trout.
“I had been after that sucker for 10 years,” he said. “In my time doing this, I’ve seen three boated. I just caught him two weeks ago in Watauga Lake and that was No. 21.
“I don’t know how many thousands of rainbows I’ve caught and I don’t know how many were just short at like 22 or 23 inches.”
Now, Paduch has moved on to the next goal — catching the remaining six. He’ll have to travel outside of East Tennessee for those, but he doesn’t mind.
“The goal moves to catching them all. I’ll have to go down toward Knoxville for those,” he said. “I’ll still be in East Tennessee, but I’ll have to move to catch those. I have a fishing buddy that was sitting on 19 and he just caught his 20th over the weekend, so he’ll be the next one.”
Paduch also praised the TWRA for its tireless work to maintain the fishing population in the state’s many bodies of water.
“I know that not all of us always agree with them, but they’re dumping thousands of fish in these reservoirs all the time,” he said. “Without them managing it, these fish would not exist in a lot of areas.”