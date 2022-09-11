The 7th annual Tennessee Medieval Faire will take attendees back in time to 500 A.D. to “Live the Age of Chivalry.”

The festival will open Oct. 1 and run for three consecutive weekends. This outdoor, interactive, family-friendly event will be held just west of Knoxville in Harriman 30 miles from Turkey Creek.

