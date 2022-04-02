The SFC Curtis Stonecipher American Legion Post 255 in Gray has been recognized for outstanding achievement in the annual veterans affairs and rehabilitation competition by the American Legion Department of Tennessee.
The post was named the winner in the small post category in 2020-21.
In a press release, the post said the award recognizes programs, services and advocacy efforts that improve the lives of those who served, along with their families and dependents.
Vice Commander Doug Mancabelli said the group’s service officers, Commander Gene Egan and Adjutant Cecil Carter, spend a lot of their time on claims for VA disability benefits.
Any veteran needing assistance can meet with one of the group’s representatives every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars office at 830 Minga Road across from Boone Dam.
The post has also named two recipients of the Boys/Girls 2022 State Awards. Jackson Ramsey, an ROTC member from Daniel Boone High School, will be attending Boys State at Tennessee Tech, and Casey Grindstaff, an ROTC member from Daniel Boone High School, will attend Girls State at Lipscomb University.
The American Legion Boys/Girls State program acts as a practical experience for young men and women as they learn about the mechanics of government.
According to its website, the American Legion was chartered in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization. It focuses on service to veterans, service members and communities. Today, it has nearly two million members and more than 13,000 posts worldwide.