After avoiding the coronavirus for the last year-and-a-half without so much as an exposure to an infected person that I know of, I tested positive for COVID-19 last month.
Though I am fully vaccinated, and have been since April, I got sick at the end of August after my girlfriend, who’s also fully vaccinated, returned home feeling ill after a weekend trip with some friends. What started with just a light cough snowballed into an awful illness that left me constantly fighting for every breath and feeling so sick I could barely get out of bed. It was truly the sickest I have felt in my entire life.
Our bout with COVID-19 started on Monday, Aug. 23, when my girlfriend told me she was feeling sick after returning from her trip the night before. After leaving work early, I spent hours trying to track down a home rapid test to no success. Luckily, my dad managed to find one at an Ingles — the last one they had in stock.
I drove to his home in Jonesborough that night to pick up the test, contactless, and went home to test my girlfriend. I figured since she was already feeling sick, she would surely be positive if she had the coronavirus, but her test came back negative. Relieved, I went back to work Tuesday — double masked this time in case of a false negative — and gave her the second test as recommended later that night.
This time, it was positive.
Seeing the blue and pink lines indicating a positive result show up on the test was a pretty scary moment. I was worried my asthma would cause me to have a more severe illness if I got sick, but I took solace in the fact that I was fully vaccinated and trusted it would keep me safe — a well-placed trust, as I fully believe the vaccine is what kept me out of the hospital.
After reaching out to everyone we had contact with over the previous two days and urging them to quarantine and get tested, we made plans to both get tested at the Washington County Health Department the next day. At that point, I wasn’t feeling sick yet, and hoped my vaccine would keep me from having any symptoms if I was infected.
I can’t remember if it was Wednesday night or Thursday morning when I developed my cough, but it was a cough so light you’d normally just chalk it up to a tickle in your throat or maybe allergies. I wanted to believe it was just that, a cough, but I have reported on the pandemic long enough to know how unlikely that is, and knew better than to leave home while we waited for our results.
That was the right thing to do, as a few hours later my girlfriend, who was already feeling terrible and running a fever, lost her senses of taste and smell — all but assuring us that she had COVID-19. I didn’t really start going downhill until Friday night, which is when I first started running a fever.
I may write for a living, but there are no words — at least none suitable for this newspaper — that I can write to fully explain how awful we felt on Saturday and Sunday. I have never been so sick in my entire life, and I don’t think it’s hyperbolic to say those days were two of the worst in my entire life. It was that bad.
I woke up Saturday afternoon with a lot of physical pain in my back and joints, along with a sore and swollen throat, a fever, chills, aches, a cough, extreme fatigue and, most worryingly, shortness of breath and tightness in my chest. Hours later I lost my sense of taste and smell which I confirmed by sticking my face in a jar of minced garlic and taking a deep breath, a truly scientific test.
My test results from Wednesday came back negative sometime during the day, but I knew that meant I tested too early — not that I was clear of the virus. Before we got my girlfriend’s positive result back (which came Monday afternoon), we made appointments to get tested again at a pharmacy Monday morning. Our positive results came back Tuesday.
After a truly miserable weekend, we spent the next week focused on getting better — made possible by the fact my parents were constantly helping out by bringing medicine and groceries, especially my mom who brought so much it barely fit in our cabinets. It’s impossible to thank them enough for their help and support.
With the holiday weekend came the end of our 10-day isolation periods, which we celebrated by heading to a nearby grocery store to pick up some much-needed items such as food, snacks, tea and new toothbrushes. Despite it being a relatively short trip, however, we had to cut it short as I was completely winded and exhausted after only a few minutes — a lingering symptom of the virus that, along with fatigue, I am still dealing with.
I feel fortunate I did not need any hospital care and didn’t have a particularly severe infection, though my difficulty breathing was certainly worrisome at times. In fact, were it not for an asthma attack I had in 2018 that left me almost completely unable to breathe, I likely would’ve sought hospital care.
At times, I could not catch a breath at all. It felt like I had a thousand pounds on my chest, and each breath left me more tired than the last. I remember one night I tried putting on this massively oversized sweater that’s two or three sizes too big, and was just so exhausted afterwards it took me half an hour just to catch my breath. Even simply walking up the stairs in my apartment would leave me exhausted.
Fortunately, this side effect, while still present, is getting better with time. I still find myself getting winded pretty easily despite being “recovered” for nearly two weeks, but it is improving and I am mostly recovered aside from the shortness of breath and fatigue. My girlfriend is as well, but her senses of taste and smell haven’t fully returned yet.
Although I am relatively young and was fully vaccinated my infection was not a walk in the park, and not everyone will be as fortunate as I was. This virus really took a toll on both of us, and I know it likely would’ve been worse had we both not been vaccinated.
Yes, I had a breakthrough infection, but that does not mean the vaccine doesn’t work. In fact, if anything, I think my illness proved how much it does work by keeping the severity of my illness manageable at home, and allowing me to recover fairly quickly despite my asthma. I know the majority of people in this region have not yet been vaccinated, and may be scared or nervous about it, but please speak to your doctor if you have concerns and get the shot — if not to protect yourself, then to at least protect your family, friends, neighbors and your community.
Northeast Tennessee alone has lost more than 1,250 people to this virus — one thousand two hundred and fifty people. While many died before the vaccine was readily available, our region’s death toll continues to climb despite it being widely available now. These are people who did not have to die, and it’s on us to make sure we save as many lives as possible and prevent this needless suffering by getting vaccinated.
We can get through this, but only if we work together as a community. This is supposed to be the Volunteer State, and it’s time we back that up and help save lives in our community by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask.