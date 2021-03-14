Like the fabled Rip Van Winkle, who slept for 20 years while the world passed him by, millions of insects in our area will noisily emerge this year after years of silent dormancy.
Brood X of the periodical cicada, which has the largest emergence for the 17-year cicada in the U.S., is expected to return this spring and summer after its last appearance in 2004.
The cicada, a 1.5-inch-long flying insect, has the longest developmental period of any insect in North America.
When first hatched, they burrow into the ground and attach to roots, where they feed on sap and grow for 13 or 17 years, depending on the type.
When the soil temperature at four inches deep reaches 67 degrees, usually in May, the young cicadas, called nymphs, emerge and affix themselves on tall, upright structures, like trees and fence posts. In a few hours, they molt, transforming into an adult with wings.
They then fly off to find a mate. Males of the species “sing” to attract females. This sound, made by drum-like membranes on the insects’ abdomens, can be striking when millions of them are calling at once.
After mating, the female lays 400 to 600 eggs in slits she makes in twigs, and the life cycle begins again.
Tennessee is home to both 13- and 17-year cicadas. Several broods, large emergences, happen in the state.
This year, Brood X is expected, mostly in East Tennessee. In 2024, Brood XIX of the 13-year cicadas will return to counties in Middle Tennessee. In 2025, Brood XIV of the 17-year variety will emerge across the state.
Brood X will also appear in 14 other states in the eastern U.S.
This year, technology will help citizen scientists to track the brood.
The Cicada Safari app, created by behavioral and natural scientist Dr. Gene Kritsky and the Center of IT Engagement at Mount St. Joseph University, will allow users to search, photograph, video and map the cicadas. The public’s input will help researchers determine the distribution of the brood.
“We developed this app because so many people are fascinated by cicadas,” Kritsky said. “This is true citizen science. People can use their phones with our app to track, photograph and help us map the cicadas to verify where they are emerging. An issue with citizen science projects is the difficulty to verify new observations. The photographs submitted to our map are like voucher specimens permitting us to verify the observations making the maps more useful for future research.”
The Cicada Safari app can be downloaded from the Apple app store or Google Play.
Cicada broods can and do go extinct. Brood XI, which emerged to centuries ago, was extinct by 1954.
Often incorrectly identified as locusts, cicadas do not destroy crops like the insects from the biblical plague. Early American colonists familiar with the Bible stories thought they were being punished when a large emergence surprised them in the spring.
Some Native Americans believed that a large cicada emergence was a bad omen, and later wive’s tales attached the black “W” on the outsides of the insects’ wings to predictions of coming war.