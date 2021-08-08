I made an interesting discovery this year when the tomatoes in my backyard garden started ripening.
What I thought were Jersey Devils, a Roma-style variety, came out a little different.
They were oblong and a little pointy, a characteristic of the variety, but instead of being solid red, veins of yellow, red and orange ran lengthwise down the fruit. The flesh is tasty, though not as firm as standard Jersey Devils.
They look quite the spectacle, and it made me wonder how the change happened.
Apparently, I may have facilitated cross pollination.
Each year I grow several varieties of tomatoes in the raised beds in my back yard. Last year I grew Mr. Stripey, a yellow and red striped beefsteak variety, along with Jersey Devils and German Johnsons, another beefsteak.
I also try to save seeds from each year, and that’s likely where I got my hybrid.
Tomatoes are self-pollinators, meaning they can produce fruit with pollen from the same flower or from another flower on the same plant. Usually, that’s how they produce fruit.
They can, however, cross-pollinate, which happens when pollen from one plant fertilizes the flower of another plant. This cross pollination, if it occurs between plants of different varieties, can produce a hybrid.
You won’t know it’s happened unless you save the seeds of the cross-pollinated fruit, though. The tomatoes produced in the first year of cross pollination will be the variety of the parent plant.
The following year, if you saved and planted seeds from the crossed fruit, you’ll grow a hybrid.
As best I can figure, last year my Jersey Devils crossed with my Mr. Stripey. The seeds I saved last year were my new, Mr. Striped Devil hybrid.
Hybridization isn’t very common in tomatoes because of the design of the plants’ flowers that promotes self pollination. It can happen though, and growers who want to maintain the purity of varieties are encouraged to cover blooms in mesh bags until they fruit, grow only one variety at a time or space plant varieties 10 feet apart.
Me, I like the uniqueness and nature of my hybrid, so I think I’ll keep seeds from the fruit this year and come up with my own label for them.
If you’ve had some happy hybrid accidents in your garden, I’d like to hear about them. Send me your story at [email protected].