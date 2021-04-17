Southwest Virginia’s Mount Rogers High Country offers a unique and one of the most spectacular landscapes in our region. Even though it sits in the heart of the Southern Appalachian Mountains, the experience is more similar to that of a western backdrop, such as Wyoming or Montana.
It is adorned with rugged rocky summits, expansive grass-covered meadows, magnificent fir and spruce forests, beautiful tumbling streams, and perhaps most distinctively — herds of wild ponies.
Centrally located in the vast Mount Rogers National Recreation Area, the High Country has more than 25,000 acres of the loftiest elevation in the state. At its southern border is also the Grayson Highlands State Park.
It is truly an alpine paradise.
The State Park
Possibly the easiest way to explore this amazing region is via the Grayson Highlands State Park, established in 1965, which offers numerous hiking opportunities from gentle treks to strenuous climbs.
After a small fee to get into the park, hikers can drive up to the top of Haw Orchard Mountain to the Visitor’s Center and take the Twin Pinnacles Trail on a 1.6-mile loop with amazing vistas of the majestic Wilburn Ridge and Mount Rogers.
Once warmed up, head back down the mountain and park at Massie Gap. The most popular hike here is on the Rhododendron Trail, which is a moderate one-mile climb up to the ridgeline that intersects the Appalachian Trail. It is very common to see the wild ponies in this area, and it will also give you the opportunity to experience the High Country, with numerous rock outcroppings that are fun to explore, along with sprawling views of the surrounding mountains.
Massie Gap (from the Rhododendron Trail) is also the most convenient gateway for the more experienced hiker to ascend to the stunning Wilburn Ridge and eventually to the summit of Mount Rogers.
The Crest Zone
The area commonly known as the Crest Zone is the crowning jewel of the High Country. It consists of the rugged, rocky, and predominately exposed terrain of Wilburn Ridge, Rhododendron Gap, Pine Mountain and Stone Mountain.
Most views along this high-elevation region are panoramic, with large grassy meadows amid the massive and numerous outcrops that beg to be climbed. Hiking here is simply fun, and depending on the trail, it can even include modest scrambles with some handhold climbing.
There are a couple of hikes in the Crest Zone that stand out above the rest:
• Hike the Wilburn Ridge Trail. From Massie Gap you’ll take the Rhododendron Trail to the Appalachian Trail and turn left. The straightforward option is simply to stay on the A.T. as you get closer to Wilburn Ridge, but a better alternative for the more adventurous hiker is to take another left on the Wilburn Ridge Trail. This beautiful trail parallels the A.T., but instead crosses over some of the higher rocky peaks on the ridgeline. It often requires some moderate scrambling. At roughly 2.5 miles you’ll reach stunning views at Rhododendron Gap.
• Hike to Stone Mountain. Again, from Massie Gap, you’ll take the Rhododendron Trail to the Appalachian Trail, but this time turn right on the A.T. At two miles you’ll come to Wise Shelter while also crossing Big Wilson Creek. At 4.5 miles you’ll emerge at Stone Mountain with amazing views across the valley of the entire High Country. This is a strenuous nine-mile round-trip trek.
For backpackers, the above two hikes can be combined into a wonderful one-night loop utilizing the Pine Mountain Trail as a connector.
Virginia’s Highest Peak
At 5,729 feet, Mount Rogers is the highest state highpoint east of the Mississippi River that doesn’t have a road leading to its summit. You have to climb this one the old fashioned way.
The shortest and most popular options to bag the summit are either from Massie Gap (in Grayson Highlands State Park) or from the Elk Garden trailhead of the Appalachian Trail off Whitetop Mountain Road. Both are approximately nine miles. The Massie Gap option is extremely scenic, but the Elk Garden approach is beautiful as well with typically more seclusion.
To reach the summit from Massie Gap, take the Rhododendron Trail for a half mile to the Appalachian Trail and turn left. The A.T. will ascend through Wilburn Ridge and to Rhododendron Gap. Climb the big rock at this gap for amazing vistas. Continue on the A.T. and soon after passing Thomas Knob Shelter (another popular spot for the ponies) you’ll take a half-mile spur trail that leads to the Mount Rogers summit. It is covered by a rare Southern Appalachian spruce-fir forest — the only such forest in the state.
From the Elk Garden trailhead option, follow the Appalachian Trail heading north (across the road from the parking area). In approximately four miles you’ll come to the same spur trail mentioned above.
Wild Ponies
One of the greatest pleasures of visiting the High Country is an encounter with the wild ponies. And, chances are you’ll have one.
There are two main herds. The first is in the Grayson Highlands State Park and consists of about 150. The other is on or near the Wilburn Ridge area, where numbers are considerably larger.
The history of these horses is a bit sketchy, but supposedly in the 1950s a local breeder began proliferation of a species called the Virginia Highlander, which could survive the cold winters and harsh terrain of the High Country. In 1965, when the State Park was established, these unique equines remained on site. Since the vast meadows and grasslands of the High Country are not natural (due to years of logging and cattle grazing in the early part of the century), the horses helped to maintain the grassy regions by eating shrubs and other invasive woody plants. They remain there to this day, doing the same job.
More recently, the Wilburn Ridge Pony Association (established in 1975) helps to maintain the herd with yearly health checks, while also holding an annual auction for excessive colts.
The ponies are normally very responsive and approachable to humans, but park officials discourage any feeding of them as it can cause serious negative health issues. Regardless, they are a unique aspect of the High Country that can be greatly enjoyed from a distance.