As the overused saying goes, “knowledge is knowing tomato is a fruit, but wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad.”
The next time some know-it-all pulls out the tomato-fruit fact like everyone isn’t already aware, toss in a cucumber. It contains seeds inside, grows from the flower of the plant and would make an excellent pairing with tomatoes in a fruit salad.
But there’s more to cukes than shutting down smugness with botanical facts.
They’ve been cultivated since Ancient Egypt and were grown by the Greeks and the Romans. They were brought to the Americas by Spanish explorers and likely spread throughout the continent by traders and trappers.
A raw cucumber is 95% water, and the vitamins and nutrients contained with them give them excellent hydrating qualities and help lower blood pressure. The latter effect, “cooling” the blood, is where the phrase “cool as a cucumber” originates.
Americans ate eight pounds of fresh cucumbers per capita in 2021, up from six pounds in 2006.
I’m going hard on growing cucumbers this year in my backyard garden, if you haven’t figured that out already, and my vines are starting to fruit.
I’ve planted two varieties in my raised beds, an heirloom Boston Pickling cucumber, hoping for enough to pickle and store, and a bog-standard, hardware store seed packet slicer for salads and probably more pickling.
After last year’s paltry two jars of pickles, which we ate in less than a month, I more than tripled the plants this year and built both arch and ladder trellises to train them along.
The recent rain has really set the vines to going like gangbusters, and one of the ripe cukes I pulled off a vine seemed to have developed overnight.
The plentiful yellow flowers have attracted nearby bees and haven’t seemed to have any problems with pollination.
I’m planning on a batch of dill and a batch of sweet pickles if I get enough, and I could use some recipes if anyone has one they believe is particularly good. If you want to share, please send them to me at nbaker@johnsoncitypress.com.