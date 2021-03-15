2020 was not an easy year for a lot of local businesses, especially restaurants that depend on having customers within their walls.
Though this can be partially mitigated by using a well-run carryout business, a restaurant offering dine-in service was hobbled by social-distancing requirements requiring it to operate at reduced capacity, and therefore reduced profits.
However, there are restaurants that have survived these “Interesting Times,” and continue to thrive in spite of them. One such is north Johnson City’s Red Pig Bar-B-Q.
First glance
Currently fronting north Johnson City’s Ferguson Road, the Red Pig Bar-B-Q is a 50-plus years’ veteran in the restaurant business. In the ‘70s, I myself worked at the Red Pig’s old West Walnut Street location under founder and owner Tom Carr, first as a dishwasher, then as a line cook preparing the side orders for Red Pig’s barbecue-hungry customers. From memory, I can still make Red Pig’s signature sour slaw, but only in a quantity that will feed 500 or more.
The current location is bigger and better organized than West Walnut Street’s ever was, and the Red Pig is still going strong, still feeding over 40 socially-distanced customers at a time in its dining room, and many, many more through carryouts.
Pulled pork platter
With our friend the Retiree back in town, my dining partner and I invited her to dine at the Red Pig Bar-B-Q. Muttering that she hadn’t had decent pulled pork barbecue in her tummy since before the holidays, the Retiree chose a pulled pork platter with side orders of fries and creamy coleslaw ($10.99).
Red Pig’s prep team still does a very good job of pulling the moist smoke-kissed meat from each pork shoulder, piling it up on a capacious platter with some of the house sauce nearby, and adding a stack of commissary-sourced French fries and a ramekin of the house blend coleslaw.
“You can’t get barbecue like this out West,” declared our globe-traveling friend around a mouthful of moist and smoky pork.
Cheeseburger with fries
On the trip over, I had been reminiscing about my student days working at the Red Pig, and how good one of their cheeseburgers tasted to a line cook who wanted something other than the barbecue he’d been preparing all afternoon, as his supper.
This convinced my dining partner, who ordered a Red Pig cheeseburger ($7.49) with fries ($2.49 a la carte). It is a grilled half-pound 100% beef burger topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise and mustard, all stacked on a fresh bun and served with two dill pickle spears.
The fries, though commissary-produced and crinkle-cut, were fried until barely tinged with golden brown, just the way my dining partner liked them.
Club croissant sandwich with sour slaw and Brunswick stew
My supper order was new to me, the Club croissant sandwich ($8.99) with some a la carte sour slaw ($1.99) as a side order. I also ordered the daily special; Red Pig’s version of Brunswick stew ($5.99).
Being fresh, my Club croissant was light and airy, and a perfect if unsteady platform for the deli-thin ham, bacon and turkey piled up into a tottering stack, together with slices of American and Swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. The sour slaw recipe was way my taste buds remembered it, right down to its beery pungency offsetting the vinegar’s sour tang.
As for the Brunswick stew, its bite-sized pork and chicken pieces made a smoky undertone for the beans, potatoes and corn kernels, all of it floating in a lovely, vermilion sauce redolent of garlic, brown sugar and onion, with the barest smidge of cayenne pepper there as a surprise.
The bottom line
It is good to see that the Red Pig Bar-B-Q hasn’t lost a step in its 50-odd years of success in the area’s highly competitive barbecue business. Its pulled pork is still as delicious as it ever was. The Red Pig cheeseburger can compete equally with any other cheeseburger in the Tri-Cities. Though my club sandwich was good, its instability required a knife and fork for safe handling. But the best of all of our selections was the incomparable savory delight of the Brunswick stew, indubitably the star of our supper, and my latest favorite item on the Red Pig Bar-B-Q’s menu.
Why not stop by and see what your favorite is?