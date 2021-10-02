EDITOR’S NOTE: Are you looking for a long-weekend getaway within a few hours’ drive of the Tri-Cities? This bi-weekly, “72-hour” hiking series will guide you on unique, three-day adventures in our region.
Tucked away in a deep, picturesque valley of the southern Appalachian Mountains is the small town of Damascus, Virginia. Better known among the outdoors community as Trail Town, USA, Damascus is the hub of seven nationally recognized trails, which include the Appalachian Trail, Virginia Creeper Trail, Iron Mountain Trail, and the Trans-America National Bicycle Trail.
It is a place with gorgeous natural scenery as two pristine streams — Beaverdam Creek and Laurel Creek — flow directly through town on their way to feed into the South Fork of the Holston River. Lofty mountains and lush ridgelines frame Damascus, with Virginia’s two tallest summits — Whitetop Mountain and Mount Rogers — only a few miles to the east.
The town itself is quaint and welcoming, with a relaxing feel and laid-back pace of life. Hiking, cycling, and other outdoor adventures are endless. And with the autumn months just around the corner, this little southwest Virginia town would be a perfect place for your next long-weekend getaway.
DAY 1
The Virginia Creeper Trail: No trip to Damascus would be complete without exploring the breathtaking Virginia Creeper Trail—a 35-mile former railroad that stretches from Abingdon to Whitetop, with the town of Damascus being centrally located along the path.
Begin your first morning with a bike rental and shuttle to Whitetop Station, which is the eastern terminus of the trail. There are many companies in Damascus that offer this service. Once at Whitetop, the exceptionally scenic seventeen-mile ride back to town is almost all downhill, while crossing numerous trestles with beautiful views of the tumbling Whitetop Laurel Creek. Some of these trestles span gorges over a hundred feet tall.
If cycling is not your thing, then don’t worry, the Creeper is a multi-use trail that offers wonderful sites for hikers as well. One favorite begins a few miles west of Damascus at the Alvarado Station. From here you can trek along the Creeper toward Abingdon, where it parallels the South Fork of the Holston River. And in 1.2 miles, the trail will cross an enormous trestle at the convergence of the South Fork, Middle Fork, and South Holston Lake.
Laurel Creek Trail: You should still have a little time in the afternoon for this short Rails to Trails path (established in 2014) located just outside of town on Route 91. The 1.25-mile out-and-back gravel track follows alongside a scenic section of Laurel Creek to the TN/VA state line.
DAY 2
Summit Virginia’s Highest Peak: At 5,729 feet elevation, Mount Rogers is the tallest state high point east of the Mississippi River that doesn’t have a road leading to its summit. So you’ll need to dedicate most of your second day to “bag” this peak on foot, with a nine-mile roundtrip hike.
I recommend starting at the Elk Garden trailhead of the Appalachian Trail, off route VA 600, which is an approximate 30-minute drive from Damascus. There are other ways to the summit Mount Rogers, but the Elk Garden approach is one of the shortest, along with typically having more solitude.
From the trailhead, follow the Appalachian Trail northbound (heading across the road from the parking area). In approximately four miles you’ll come to the Mount Rogers Spur Trail, where you will proceed by taking a left. In another 0.5 miles, you will be on top of the state of Virginia! The summit is covered by a rare Southern Appalachian spruce-fir forest—the only such forest in the state.
Buzzard Rock: If you have already summited Mount Rogers in the past, or desire a slightly shorter trek, then another option at the Elk Garden Trailhead is to head southbound on the Appalachian Trail. After 3.3 miles of steady climbing, you will reach a rock outcropping called Buzzard Rock. Five-star panoramic views to the north can been seen at this amazing location.
DAY 3
Gentry Falls: Save this trek for the last day because your hiking shoes are about to get wet!
About 10 miles outside of Damascus on Route 91, near the small community of Laurel Bloomery, there is one of the most picturesque waterfalls in the region—the two-tiered Gentry Falls.
The trail here is only 4.6 miles roundtrip and has a gentle ascent into the watershed. However, there are twenty-six stream crossings to get to the waterfall and back, making it a challenging hike. Some fords make it possible to stay dry by rock-hopping, but don’t count on having dry feet the whole way. Bring an extra pair of socks and shoes for your drive home.
This extremely beautiful series of cataracts has an approximate 35-foot lower falls and a 25-foot upper falls. A very steep trail to the left leads to a close-by view of the upper falls and the rugged path then continues even farther upstream, which eventually arrives at the grassy summits along Rogers Ridge. Only experienced hikers should continue going upstream, past Gentry Falls.
Lodging/Camping: Of course there are wonderful inns, cabins and other rental properties in or around the town of Damascus. If camping is your preference, there are two excellent campgrounds nearby. Beartree Campground has many tent and RV sites, along with shower amenities. It is located eight miles east of Damascus on Highway 58. Backbone Rock Campground is also an option, just 3.6 miles south of Damascus, but it offers only tent sites and has no showers.
