The scenic town of Hot Springs, North Carolina, has been a popular travel destination since the late 1700s, drawing people from long distances to experience the warm, relaxing waters of its natural thermal springs.
Located less than a two-hour drive from the Tri-Cities, it is the only place in our region to experience these waters, which are warmed by geothermal heat rising from the earth’s crust. The springs that gave the town its name also have a high mineral content and are believed to have therapeutic and healing properties.
But thermal springs aren’t the only feature that makes this small town unique and interesting. It is also a spectacular destination for lovers of the outdoors.
The French Broad River skirts around the east side of town and is popular for rafting and kayaking. And the famed Appalachian Trail goes directly through downtown on Bridge Street, then ascends on both sides of the river to rugged and beautiful mountain ridgelines. There are numerous other hiking trails and mountain bike paths in the neighboring Pisgah National Forest.
It is the perfect setting for outdoor exploration, with a peaceful and picturesque town as basecamp. And if soaking in a natural hot spring after a day of hiking sounds like good therapy, then you should make Hot Springs your next long weekend getaway.
DAY 1
Laurel River Trail
Begin your first day with a gentle hike along the banks of Big Laurel Creek. The trail here is an old railroad grade, so the trekking is mostly level as you work your way down a very scenic gorge to the remains of the former logging town of Runion. This location was once home to more than a thousand people, but now all that’s left are some small collapsing structures, chimneys and foundations. The terminus of the path is near these remnants, as you will arrive at an active railroad trestle just before Big Laurel dumps into the French Broad River.
The trail is seven miles roundtrip and simply beautiful. Lofty cliffs and steep slopes tower over the river, while massive boulders regularly line the stream, creating powerful rapids and cataracts. In other areas, deep pools offer pleasant swimming holes in the summer months. Don’t forget to bring a picnic for this wonderful trail.
The trailhead is just five miles outside of Hot Springs at 15945 US-25, Marshall, North Carolina. The graveled parking lot on the side of the road is small, so get there early.
DAY 2
Lover’s Leap Loop Trail
If you are staying in Hot Springs, you won’t even need to get in your car for this two-mile hike. At the red caboose in town (near the campground) head northbound on the white-blazed Appalachian Trail, which is Bridge Street. Once you cross the bridge over the French Broad River, take an immediate right down a set of stairs to Silvermine Road. Continue following the river upstream on the Appalachian Trail.
The trail climbs through switchbacks, and once at the top of the ridge there are three rock outcroppings with wonderful views of the river, town and surrounding mountains. The second formation is Lover’s Leap. Soon after that, you will take a left on the Lover’s Leap Trail, making your way back down the mountain to Silvermine Road. This is approximately a two-mile hike from town.
If you want a longer, five-mile option, do the same hike above to Lover’s Leap, but continue northbound on the Appalachian Trail until you reach Pump Gap. Take a left on the Pump Gap Trail at this point and make your way back to Silvermine Road.
Max Patch
After lunch or an early dinner in town, take a forty-five-minute drive to the Max Patch parking area off of State Route 1182.
At 4,629 feet elevation, Max Patch is a notorious peak on the Appalachian Trail with a beautiful and expansive meadow along its summit. This allows for 360-degree, far-reaching views into the Smokey Mountains and all the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains. Without question, it is one of the most impressive locations that you will see on the entire Appalachian Trail.
From the parking area, take one of the blue-blazed trails and in a half mile you will intersect with the white-blazed A.T. From here a loop extends across the entire summit. Following the loop, then you can take another blue-blazed trail back to the parking lot. The hike is only 1.7 miles. And if you time it just right, you will be rewarded with one of the most stunning sunsets in the Blue Ridge.
DAY 3
Rich Mountain Lookout Tower
The Rich Mountain Lookout Tower was built in 1932 and manned until 1990, but later fell into disrepair.
However, it was completely refurbished in 2018 by a joint effort of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, the Carolina Mountain Club, the Forest Fire Lookout Association and the U.S. Forest Service. Now you can safely enjoy magnificent panoramic vistas from this beautiful and historic structure.
To get there from Hot Springs, take a three-mile drive on US25/US70 to Tanyard Gap, where you will see a bridge crossing over the highway. Just past this bridge, take a left on a paved road, then another immediate left to park.
Trek on the Appalachian Trail heading northbound (the opposite direction from the bridge), and in 2.5 miles of steady climbing you will arrive at the tower.
Thermal Springs
The Hot Springs Resort and Spa has tubs located along the riverbanks that are fed by the thermal springs. If you want to take a soak in them after your hikes, be sure to make prior reservations.
Lodging/Camping
Hot Springs has many rental properties in town, but for outdoor camping, the Hot Springs Campground has more than 100 tent sites, eight primitive cabins, and sites for partial and full RV hookups. There are seasonal hot showers and bathrooms.
