EDITOR’S NOTE: Are you looking for a long-weekend get-away within a few hours’ drive of the Tri-Cities? This bi-weekly, “72-hour” hiking series will guide you on unique, three-day adventures in our region.
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which attracts over 12 million people per year, is America’s most visited National Park. Travel to the northern gateways like Gatlinburg or Townsend, and you will no doubt experience these crowds. But there is another gateway from the southern side that offers far more seclusion — Bryson City, North Carolina.
Yes, maybe the hikes aren’t as grand along the southern borders of the GSMNP, but you shouldn’t let that deter you from exploring this beautiful locale. It is a great way to experience different regions of the national park in more solitude, along with witnessing the general magnificence of the entire area around Bryson City.
A motto often heard in town is “uncrowded, unspoiled, unhurried, and uncommon.” Those words do seem fitting as it is a quaint and quiet place, framed on all sides by majestic mountains, along with the Tuckasegee River flowing through the middle of town. And not only do the Smoky Mountains dominate the northern horizon, but numerous famed, long- distance hiking trails skirt around and over its nearby peaks, including the Bartram Trail, Benton Mackaye Trail, and the Appalachian Trail.
There is a reason the Smithsonian named Bryson City as one of the “20 best small towns to visit.” So make this beautiful little town your next basecamp for a long-weekend, hiking getaway!
DAY 1 — Explore the Deep Creek Trails
The Deep Creek Recreational Area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is just five minutes from downtown Bryson City. It is a very scenic setting and a common destination in the southern region of the park. Begin your first day by choosing one of the two following hikes, or the more adventurous trekkers can opt to do them both.
Three Waterfalls Hike:
Begin your first day with a moderate five-mile loop hike to three beautiful waterfalls. Park at the large lot near the Deep Creek Trailhead and continue on that path, doing the loop in a counterclockwise direction. Refer to a map utilizing these approximate mileages.
0.3 miles – Pass by the incredible sixty-foot Tom Branch Falls
0.7 miles – Turn right on the Indian Creek Trail
0.8 miles – View the stunning Indian Creek Falls
1.5 miles – Turn left on the Loop Trail
2.6 miles – Turn left on the Deep Creek Trail
3.4 miles – Turn right on the Deep Creek Horse Trail
4.6 miles – Trek across a footbridge at the base of Juney Whank Falls
5.0 miles – Arrive back at the parking lot
Lonesome Pine Overlook:
Start at the parking lot near the Deep Creek picnic pavilion and proceed on the Noland Divide Trail where it will begin a steady climb through lush, old-growth forest. Approximately three miles in, you will trek along the rocky spine of Beaugard Ridge, and at 3.3 miles there will be a sign for the short spur trail that leads to the top of the overlook. This is a stunning viewpoint of the southern Smokey Mountain expanse, along with the Nantahala Mountains in the distance. Bryson City can also be seen in the valley below. The entire hike is a strenuous 6.7 miles, roundtrip.
DAY 2 — Road to Nowhere Trails
The Road to Nowhere (officially named Lake View Drive) has an interesting history. In the 1940s, the old road in the area was submerged under the lake created by Fontana Dam. At that time, the National Park Service committed to build a new road along the shore and through the GSMNP, in order to allow people access to their family cemeteries.
Six miles of this road were completed by the early 1970s, but environmental concerns halted construction, causing disputes to ensue. Years went by, and eventually in 2010 the road construction indefinitely stopped, with Swain County accepting $52 million compensation from the federal government. The cemeteries are now accessible only by boat or foot travel.
Today, the road abruptly ends at a 1,200-foot tunnel. A parking area is located near the entrance, with a network of GSMNP hiking trails branching off. Bring a headlamp, since this long passageway can be dark and eerie; however, there is a bypass trail to avoid the tunnel if desired.
Goldmine Loop Trail (3.1 miles):
After parking at the Lakeview Drive trailhead, proceed through the quarter-mile long tunnel. On the other side the pavement gives way to a wide dirt path and you’ll soon reach the Goldmine Loop Trail (with signage) where you’ll turn left. The hike is sharply downhill at this point into the Goldmine Branch drainage, where you’ll see remnants of old home sites before eventually reaching a beautiful cove on the banks of Fontana Lake.
After 2.7 miles of hiking you will come to the terminus of the Goldmine Loop Trail. Take a right here onto the Tunnel Bypass Trail, and in 0.4 miles arrive back at the Lakeview Drive trailhead.
Whiteoak Branch/Forney Creek Loop (8.4 miles):
For those seeking a longer hike in the Road to Nowhere area, continue on the Lakeview Drive Trail (past the signage for the Goldmine Loop), and utilize the Whiteoak Branch Trail and Forney Creek Trail to create a longer loop. The trek along the tumbling Forney Creek is very picturesque and pleasant.
DAY 3 — Oconaluftee & Newfound Gap Road
Save the final day of your excursion to explore the Oconaluftee River area, near Cherokee. After parking at the visitor’s center off of Highway 441, keep your eyes open for herds of elk that frequent the area while taking a pleasant 3-mile trek down and back the Oconaluftee River Trail. This trail extends through the forest with exceptional sights alongside the river. More scenic hiking trails can also be found just up the road at Smokemont Campground.
Following Oconaluftee Visitors Center, continue driving 16 miles up the mountain to the state line at Newfound Gap via Highway 441. This highway is one of the most scenic routes in all of east Tennessee and western North Carolina, especially in the autumn months. Consider extending this drive to Gatlinburg for your return trip to the Tri-Cities.
Other points of interest:
If you have time, you can see the southern Smokies by train with an excursion on the Great Smokey Mountains Railroad. This will take you through some of the most scenic regions of Fontana Lake and deep into the rugged Nantahala Gorge. And at a minimum, be sure to visit the wonderful model train museum in Bryson City.