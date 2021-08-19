Three years ago, when Tab Torbett was knocking on turning 97, he said he felt 30 years younger. Now, as he approaches the age of 100, he still has the same feeling.
Torbett is known around the region for his family’s multiple greenhouses and plant farm in Piney Flats. He now lives at Brookdale Senior Living, and while you won’t find him toiling in the dirt like he used to, he has had a garden all four years he’s lived there.
“I feel good, real good right now,” he said in a phone interview earlier this week. “I put out a garden at Brookdale. I had an early crop of tomatoes, and I put out a second crop. It worked out real good. When the first were gone the second was coming in.”
Torbett said he’d pick tomatoes and give them to anyone who wanted them, but he did keep some for tomato sandwiches, which he said he really loved.
Aside from that, Torbett also stays busy with a variety of activities offered at Brookdale as well as outings with his daughter, Kevyn and niece, Janie Torbett. He still attends church at New Bethel Presbyterian Church, where he’s been a member his entire life and an elder, except when the current COVID pandemic prevented his attendance.
But he was there on Sunday when church members, friends and extended family gathered for a pre-birthday celebration with Torbett. As the youngest of 12 children, Torbett is the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Even with all the activities he participates in and the places he goes, Torbett — who had his COVID vaccine and wears a mask for further protection — remains in good health and continues to have good mobility for an octogenarian.
“I use my rollater (walker) and a wheelchair,” sometimes, he said, and at other times a cane for balance while walking.
He’s certainly earned the right to sit back and relax after a lifetime of hard work and serving in World War II. He’s one of the oldest WWII veterans in the area.
He was almost 20 years old when his draft number was pulled after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
After basic training and advanced training, Tab was sent north where he and other newly drafted soldiers were put on a boat headed to France. Being a country boy who never spent time on the water, Tab was one of several on the ship to be seasick the whole time.
Once the ship docked in France, Torbett’s unit was initially assigned to help transport supplies to a base camp. He was also part of a unit that operated the 155mm howitzer, which had a range of up to nine miles and a 70-meter kill zone. Torbett’s unit helped the front lines advance by firing the howitzer over their heads, targeting the enemy and clearing the way to move forward.
Torbett’s military service took him through Germany and France, where he saw the devastation that the artillery he fired had caused.
“It’d take your breath away to see it all demolished,” he said.
At one point during the war, Torbett and another soldier were guarding German POWs. One day, Torbett needed a shave and asked one of the German prisoners to do the task. Torbett said the other soldier kept a weapon pointed at the German as the prisoner shaved Torbett with a straight razor.
After he returned from the war, Torbett — like most WWII veterans — picked back up where they left off and life went on. He went into the greenhouse business, married Peggy Penuel, who passed away in 2018, and they had a daughter.
The couple lived together at Brookdale prior to Peggy’s death, and he has the same little apartment there where he lives on his own.
Today, Torbett will be honored again with a birthday party. His advice to younger folks for living a long life is “slow down and (don’t) be so fast going and stressed out. We’re living in a fast world now ...all this electronic stuff, phones,” he said.
“It’s like going to light from darkness,” he said, describing all the changes he’s experienced in his 100 years.
“People just need to slow down and appreciate the things they have,” he said. As for Torbett, he’s thankful everyday for what he has and has had in his life. He’s taking the time to slow down, but you won’t see him stopping anytime soon.