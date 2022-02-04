KINGSPORT — Kingsport dispatchers received continuous calls Monday following noise and steam coming from Eastman Chemical Co.
The Times News obtained the 911 calls through a public records request. According to records from the city, the call from Eastman came in at 7:30 a.m. Officials said the audio file from Eastman’s 911 call was corrupted and unable to be released.
According to the records, calls from the community started at 7:27 a.m. on Monday. Various callers reported loud noises, billowing clouds rising above Eastman and what many described as an “explosion.”
“What the hell just happened at Eastman?” one caller asked. “A big, giant explosion shook my house. Are y’all getting calls? I’m on Lamont and there are huge plumes of smoke or whatever coming up. It’s huge. It shook me. And it shook my whole house.”
Mostly, the community wanted answers.
Multiple callers asked dispatch if they knew what happened at Eastman. One caller asked if her family should evacuate their home. Another caller asked if it was safe for her children to go to their nearby school just three minutes after the chemical company called 911. The dispatcher said to stay away from the area.
Dispatchers also told community members to stay in their homes with their doors and windows closed.
After a few calls, multiple dispatchers answered with “Kingsport dispatch, are you calling about Eastman?”
One woman called 911 first from outside her house and again from inside a closet in her home. Another caller said there was a chemical-like odor that “smells like acetone.”
A high pressure steam line failure at the plant sent noise and vibrations throughout the city, Eastman officials said on Monday.
Later that day, the company also said initial testing of the debris from the rupture showed that at least some of the material damaged in the event contained asbestos.
The records also included an operations report with a narrative from the steam line failure. The log said one person with a broken arm or fracture was transported to Holston Valley for an evaluation. The log also said there were calls reporting a “strong chemical smell” in the area around Eastman with an “odor of vinegar.” It also said the building at Eastman was still standing but had structural damage.
