Limestone to hold breakfast buffet Saturday

The Limestone Ruritan, located at 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, will host a Country Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, July 31, from 7-10 a.m.

This is an all-you-eat meal for $8 per person. Carry-outs will be available.

VISA and MasterCard will be accepted.

Lamar to host drive-thru steak supper Aug. 14

The Lamar Ruritan will host a drive-thru steak supper on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 5-7 p.m.

The meal will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, dessert and drinks, if you choose, for $10.

There will be outdoor seating available under the pavilion with possible entertainment.

Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.

From staff reports

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you