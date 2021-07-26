Limestone to hold breakfast buffet Saturday
The Limestone Ruritan, located at 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, will host a Country Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, July 31, from 7-10 a.m.
This is an all-you-eat meal for $8 per person. Carry-outs will be available.
VISA and MasterCard will be accepted.
Lamar to host drive-thru steak supper Aug. 14
The Lamar Ruritan will host a drive-thru steak supper on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 5-7 p.m.
The meal will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, dessert and drinks, if you choose, for $10.
There will be outdoor seating available under the pavilion with possible entertainment.
Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
