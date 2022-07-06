The Limestone Ruritan Club will host a country breakfast buffet on Saturday, July 16, from 7- 10 a.m.

This all-you-can-eat breakfast is $10 per plate.

The Ruritan Club is located on 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, Limestone.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video