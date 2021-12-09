Washington County residents who need someone to check on them regularly could soon be getting a daily phone call from the sheriff’s office, if they choose to sign up for a new initiative.
Sheriff Keith Sexton established a daily welfare check program in what he named “Caring Community Programs.” According to a press release, an employee of the sheriff’s office will call on residents who may need a daily check in.
It could be elderly citizens, those who are sick or have any other reason that would create a need to be checked on.
“Families need support, and we all know folks who need someone to contact them daily,” Sexton said in the release. “Whether this is an elderly person, someone who is home alone recovering from a sickness, or other issues, we will give them a call and make sure they’re OK.”
Sexton said the new service will give families peace of mind and serve as a touchpoint for his new Caring Community Programs.
“Reaching out by simply making a phone call, or stopping by while out on patrol, makes our deputies more accessible to residents and makes residents more trusting of law enforcement,” Sexton said. “I’m a big believer in community services and this one is the first of many we will roll out of the new and improved WCSO.”
The system should be up and running in the next few weeks., but
People who want to use the service must sign up at WashingtonCountyTn.org where they can fill out the form to sign up.
Completed forms can be emailed to wcso@wcso.net.