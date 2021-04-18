ERWIN — COVID move over, because Northeast Tennessee is on the rebound — the good kind, not like the relationship break-up kind.
Look no further than Unicoi County to see what’s on the horizon, as the Chamber of Commerce has already fired up its event season with a March 27 Easter egg hunt.
It was the first group event for residents since COVID-19 stamped everything out last year.
In May, things should really pick up with events that include the Unicoi Strawberry Festival, the Flag Pond Ramp Festival and the Erwin Outdoor Festival.
Summer is by far the most popular time of the year to visit Unicoi County. Name an outdoor activity, and Unicoi County probably has it. There are hiking and biking trails, fishing holes, rafting, places to picnic by the river or stroll along the Greenway or cool off with a splash in the Nolichucky River.
And there are plenty of waterfalls to discover along many of the hiking trails in the county.
Summer also brings the start of the Farmers Market. In both the town of Erwin and the town of Unicoi, a local farmer’s market is set up every week. Car collectors and enthusiasts gather each June for the Southeastern Autorama.
Fall is home to the largest event in Unicoi County – the Unicoi County Apple Festival. The festival, now in its 44th year, is held the first Friday and Saturday in October. It is a celebration of heritage, Southern Appalachian culture and history. The festival draws more than 110,000 attendees annually and has been consistently named one of the Top 20 Events in the Southeast by the South Eastern Tourism Society.
The two-day event features more than 350 food and craft vendors lined along a five-block section of Main Street and the adjoining side streets; three entertainment stages, a large children’s area with rides, games and entertainment; the annual Blue Ridge Pottery Show and Sale and numerous contests and tournaments including a four-mile road race, weeklong tennis tournament, cooking contest and the Miss Unicoi County Apple Festival Pageant.
When winter arrives, the county is transformed into a winter wonderland. Downtown Erwin is illuminated with giant snowflakes and holiday cheer. Charming downtown events make the winter season bright and cheery for all with the Erwin Christmas Parade and Unicoi Christmas Parade, the Erwin Tree Lighting Ceremony, the Gingerbread House Competition, downtown shopping and much more.
The Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce promotes economic and community growth in Unicoi County and the towns of Erwin and Unicoi.
For more information on specific activities, visit the tourism website at https://visitunicoicounty.com/.
From staff reports