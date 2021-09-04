While many events and festivals have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Umoja Festival will go on.
The Umoja Cultural Arts Committee announced the 24th annual Umoja Festival will be held in Johnson City’s King Commons on Saturday. The event will open with a special Tribute of Remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001, followed by the traditional Umoja festival opening, Calling of the Drums.
Festival attendees will find booths and activities for children, including games, arts and crafts, and face painting. The children’s activities will be in the playground area of the park. There will also be a variety of festival food and merchandise vendors featuring artwork, jewelry, clothing and arts and crafts.
Entertainment
• 4:30-5:30 p.m.: DJ music
• 6-7:30 p.m.: Latin American artist Florencia Rusiñol
• 8-9 p.m.: The Company Band, which plays an eclectic blend of Motown, R&B, pop, current hits, Dance classics, Oldies, Beach and Jazz
• 9:30-11 p.m.: Plunky & Oneness, featuring Plunky Branch.
Plunky Branch is no stranger to the Umoja Festival. Plunky and Oneness is returning to the Umoja Festival as a fan favorite, bringing a show of rousing Funk, Jazz, GoGo, African Beats, Rap and R & B.
New Orleans’ Zulu Connection with Shaka and the Watoto Drummers and Dancers will also be performing throughout the day.
Visit umojajc.org for festival information, vendor applications, news and schedules. King Commons is at 112 Commerce St.