A local non-profit organization that provided necessities to foster care kids recently dissolved, and the board was required to donate the remaining funds to another non-profit.
That ended with a big financial boost for a start-up non-profit this week.
When Joni Cannon, founder of Cap the Gap of Carter County, saw a Johnson City Press article about a new non-profit that will serve kids at risk of homelessness or those exiting the foster care system, a light bulb turned on in her head.
The demise of Cap the Gap, which was hit hard by COVID, became a windfall for Huschka House, an organization that provides housing for kids who have nowhere to go when they age out of foster care.
Cannon and the organization’s board voted to disperse its remaining funds after dissolving to two other non-profits.
For Huschka House, founded by Donna Cherry, it meant a $12,000 boost that will be put to use pretty quickly.
Huschka House owns two homes that will provide a place for kids in foster care who have nowhere to go when they turn 18. There are separate residences for boys and girls.
The girls’ house got its first resident about a month ago, and a second just this week. There’s only one more bedroom available, and already a waiting list.
“For us, it’s more than just providing a bedroom ... it’s providing positive role modeling,” Cherry said. “You deserve to have a better shot at life,” than becoming homeless at 18.
On Wednesday, when the money was officially handed over, Huschka House co-founder Steve McKinney said he hopes to get started immediately on adding two bedrooms to the upstairs area of the girl’s home.
The boy’s home still needs some finishing touches but will soon be ready to house five residents at a time.
Cannon started Cap the Gap of Carter County in 2013 after her daughter, an attorney for the Department of Children’s Services, told her about the non-profit that already operated in Sullivan County, and how there was a need for the same support in other areas of the region.
In a 2013 Johnson City Press article on Cap the Gap, Cannon said the purpose was to develop and implement strategies to meet the needs of foster children in the Carter County/Johnson County/Unicoi County areas of East Tennessee and provide assistance for foster children in those communities.
That assistance ranged from emergency needs like clothes, backpacks, school supplies, toiletries and snacks to day camps, physical education and recreation, and extracurricular activities.
Hushka House takes that a step further to help kids as they become adults and must learn how to take care of themselves in the world. The residents will be required to work and will have assistance in finding a job and navigating the process to continue their education if they choose.
“I always thought there needed to be something for those kids who age out of the system,” Cannon said. “For them to have the kind of support Donna will be able to give them, having two separate houses for boys and girls, that’s going to be wonderful.
“It’s a wonderful thing that’s starting in our community and it needs community support. I hope it will grow. I encourage all those wonderful supporters of Cap the Gap to check out Huschka House and donate to them.”
For more information about Huschka House and its mission, visit www.Huschka House.org or the organization’s Facebook page at facebook.com/huschkahouse.