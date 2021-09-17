Remembered as an avid storyteller on Thursday, former radio host, sportscaster and television news anchor — as well as the creator of the beloved Cable Country TV segment — Tim Cable was laid to rest Friday with family, friends and dozens of others there to honor him.
The short service was outside the mausoleum where Cable’s casket will be interred at Roselawn Memory Garden on South Roan Street in Johnson City.
While his wife, Christinia, and other family members stood behind the hearse carrying Cable’s body, waiting to follow him to his final resting place, she said, “It couldn’t be a more perfect day,” as she gazed up at the blue September sky.
The interment was open to the public, but Cable’s funeral service was for family only as they requested people watch from home. Tetrick Funeral Home live-streamed the service and it remains available for viewing on the mortuary website.
In a portion of that service, his wife told stories about her husband and their 23 years together, and she proclaimed, “COVID did not win. Tim was the winner.”
Cable, 60, was one of the Tri-Cities’ most well-known television and radio personalities. He died Sunday morning from COVID-19.
He was best known for his long-running “Cable Country” series on WJHL-TV. Most recently, he returned to his radio roots, hosting a morning radio show on WJCW-AM and as a play-by-play announcer for Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools’ sports.