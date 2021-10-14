MILLIGAN COLLEGE — Milligan University’s musical theater program will present its fall production, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” next week, and tickets are on sale now.
Senior Sam Konstantopoulos of Johnson City will play the role of Charlie Brown, surrounded by a well-seasoned cast.
The musical, written by Clark Gesner, will be performed Oct. 21-24, in the McGlothlin-Street Theatre located in the Gregory Center. Show times are 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21-23, and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. All seats are $10 and can be purchased at Milligan.tix.com.
Based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schultz, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” brings timeless characters to life musically and dramatically, packing laughs, stories and tiny heartbreaks into two fast-paced hours. The musical premiered in 1967 and was revived on Broadway in 1999.
“The show reminds me of being a kid and watching Peanuts with my family,” Konstantopoulos said. “Charlie Brown often struggles to fit in, but lucky for him, he has friends who help him navigate the many struggles that life has to offer.”
This production marks Jamie Buxton’s directorial debut at Milligan.
Buxton brings a wealth of acting, directing and writing knowledge to the Milligan stage. She has acted in numerous international and national show tours and performed off-Broadway. She also has directed several plays and co-wrote a short film.
“Since most of our audience will be familiar with the Peanuts gang, our aim is to bring them to life with authenticity but layer in personal touches that make the piece feel fresh and exciting,” said Buxton, assistant professor of musical theater. “In 2021, Charlie Brown’s gentle mix of humor and optimism could just be the reminder we all need.”
Masks will be required and seating is limited.
For more information on Milligan’s musical theater program, visit www.milligan.edu/musical-theatre. For a full schedule of arts events at Milligan, visit www.milligan.edu/arts.
Contributed to the Press