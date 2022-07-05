Big Band Theory will be this week’s entertainment at Winged Deer Park’s Lakeside Concert.
The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater.
Big Band Theory started out in 2009 as the house band for Kaffe Blue in Kingsport. The first time the band performed together, members borrowed about 20 big band charts from the 1940s and played them all twice. The group has morphed into a dance/party band that makes listeners want to dance and sing along.
Over the years the band has added music to its repertoire that includes just about anything with a horn section, including Glenn Miller, Etta James, the Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Van Morrison, the Doobie Brothers, Queen, and Santana.
If you go
The lakeside concerts offer a mix of the area’s top talent at a venue known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs to relax on the grassy hillsides, or move and groove whenever the mood strikes. The location provides easy access, free parking, concessions, and a playground.
The concerts will be held from 7-9 p.m. each Thursday through July 28 at the amphitheatre at 199 Carroll Creek Road. There is one exception this year. The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Winged Deer Park Festival Plaza.
Remaining concerts:
• Thursday, July 14 — My New Favorites.
• Thursday, July 21 — Jesse Barry and the Jam.
• Thursday, July 28 — Powershift.
• Sunday, Sept. 11 — Johnson City Symphony Orchestra.
For more information call 423-283-5827.