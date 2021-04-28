Event to be held May 24 through June 4 with D.R. Harrison returning as speaker
GREENEVILLE — What originally was only supposed to be a five-night revival in April 2018 turned into 30-week awakening crusade that would bring together 525 churches from 32 states with people from 37 countries tuning in via bpnradio.org.
During that seven-month period, more than 1,200 individuals dedicated their life to Christ and countless others were dramatically changed eternally.
Three years later and following a yearlong worldwide pandemic, Voice of Hope Ministries announced that the Greeneville Tent Crusade is coming back. Like the 2018 revival, this is non-ticketed and free, and is scheduled to take place May 24 through June 4 under the big tent at 3124 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Services are scheduled to begin each evening at 7. Crusade organizers promise that, like the 2018 Awakening, this will once again be a magnificent time to revive the soul, refresh the spirit and renew the mind.
The crusade will feature inspiring messages by noted author and evangelist D.R. Harrison as well as powerful music by several of gospel music’s most-talented recording artists, including multi-award winning Gospel Music Hall of Fame members The Nelons, as well as The Inspirations, Ricky Atkinson, The Allens, The Elkins Family, The Tabb Family, The Horn Family, Frank Thacker, Of The Day and Aaron Butler.
Over the past five years, Harrison has traveled nationally sharing the message of the Gospel, as well as his personal testimony of how his life crumbled due to his addiction to alcohol, drugs, money and pornography.
Harrison said God miraculously changed his life and gave him a burning desire to reach the world with the hope only found in Jesus Christ. He has seen literally thousands trust Christ as Savior.
His passion to see lives changed for Christ is the driving force behind Voice of Hope Ministries.
“We believe that God has given the church a great commission to proclaim the gospel to all nations so that there might be a great multitude who believe on the Lord, Jesus Christ,” Harrison said.
“I grew up in church but grew away from the Lord. I know how pressures of life can fight against who God wants us to be. Our desire is to see revival come to the generation of young people so they too can experience what only the past generation has talked about,” he said.
“I am a modern-day example of how quickly God can change someone’s life. God can take a life that is broken, ruined by sin and bound for hell and in the blink of an eye change that life for time and eternity. This world needs to hear that message,” the evangelist said.
