The Tennessee Department of Health has issued its most recent health licensure actions, including a handful of Northeast Tennessee practitioners with drug violations. They include:
Dr. Andrew N. Brown, Piney Flats
Violation: Unprofessional, unethical, or dishonorable conduct; making false statements or representations.
Action: Licensed reprimanded; must provide proof of completion of a three-day medical course “Intensive Course in Medical Documentation’’; assessed costs not to exceed $10,000.
Stipulation of facts: Brown was the supervising physician at Williams Primary Care in Kingsport when the FBI collected patient records in an investigation. Officials said Brown signed 10 patient records indicating he had reviewed prescription documents when he actually did not.
Dr. Whitaker M. Smith, Kingsport
Violation: Unprofessional, dishonorable, or unethical conduct; habitual intoxication or personal misuse of drugs or stimulants in such manner as to adversely affect the person’s ability to practice medicine; dispensing, prescribing or otherwise distributing any controlled substance not medically necessary, advisable, or justified for a diagnosed condition.
Action: Licensed reprimanded; Respondent shall maintain advocacy with TMF with reports to the board every three months, required to notify certain healthcare providers of the discipline, shall not prescribe opioids for six months and shall not collaborate with any advanced practice registered nurses or physician assistants for issuing opioids for at least six months and until completion of the prescribing course, complete a medical ethics boundaries and professionalism course, complete a prescribing course, pay civil penalties of $5,000; and costs not to exceed $3,000.
Stipulation of facts: Smith worked for Mountain Regional Family Medicine Group, where he was required to be evaluated because of a pattern of missing scheduled work days and after a complaint that he was abusing alcohol. Smith was also accused of writing ADHD medication prescriptions for relatives as well as for a patient he had a relationship with.
Gianfranco Capasso, RN, Unicoi
Violation: Refusing to submit to a drug test or testing positive for any drug on any government or private sector pre-employment, or employer-ordered confirmed drug test; and guilty of unprofessional conduct; to wit: being under the influence of alcoholic beverages, or under the influence of drugs that impair judgment while on duty in any health care facility, school, institution, or other workplace location.
Action: License suspended with terms; assessed civil penalties in the amount of $1,000; plus costs not to exceed $5,000.
Stipulation of facts: Capasso was found to be working at Franklin Woods Community Hospital while under the influence of alcohol.
Melvin K. Kitts, RN, Bristol
Violation: Is addicted to alcohol or drugs to the degree of interfering with nursing duties; and is guilty of unprofessional conduct.
Action: Voluntary Surrender of license to practice nursing, same as revocation.
Stipulation of facts: Kitts was accused in August 2020 of diverting narcotics for his own use while employed at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He had several prior violations of the same type but had successfully completed required treatment so that his license could be reinstated.
Andrea L. Marshall, RN, Bristol
Violation: Is guilty of a crime.
Action: Voluntary surrender of her multi-state privilege to practice nursing under Tennessee RN license, same as revocation.
Stipulation of facts: Marshall worked in the oncology department at Johnson City Medical Center when a patient accused Marshall of substituting Pepcid for oxycodone because of his level of pain after taking the medication given. Marshall was subjected to a drug test and admitted it would be positive for hydrocodone and morphine.
Robin Oaks, RN, Kingsport
Violation: Is guilty of unprofessional conduct, to wit: intentionally or negligently causing physical or emotional injury to a patient; failing to take appropriate action in safeguarding the patient from incompetent health care practices.
Action: Probation for no less than six months. Multistate privilege is deactivated. Complete 10 additional continuing education credit hours, to wit: at least one hour in each of medication administration and care of psychiatric patients; and any remaining CE hours must be regarding either of these subjects. Civil penalty in the amount of $100, plus costs not to exceed $1,000.
Stipulation of facts: Oaks worked as a psychiatric nurse at Frontier Health’s mental health and substance abuse acute care facility in Gray when she administered the wrong medication to a patient. Because of the error, the patient fell out of bed, hit his head and was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. Oaks told authorities she misread the medication label.
Detailed information about disciplinary actions is available on the Tennessee Department of Health website at https://apps.health.tn.gov/Licensure/default.aspx then enter the name of the person. When the license information comes up, click either “disciplinary action” or “adverse licensure action” in the right column.
All actions against licensed medical professionals are public record in Tennessee.