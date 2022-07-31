Iwo Jima quilt

Hundreds of quilts like this one will be on display at the Smoky Mountain Quilters annual show on Aug. 5 and 6 in Knoxville. Contributed

More than 200 stunning quilts will be on display Aug. 5-6 in the Knoxville Expo Center at 5441 Clinton Highway, at Merchant Drive, in Knoxville.

Hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee, the show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

