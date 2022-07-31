More than 200 stunning quilts will be on display Aug. 5-6 in the Knoxville Expo Center at 5441 Clinton Highway, at Merchant Drive, in Knoxville.
Hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee, the show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“We invite everyone to attend the show and enjoy these beautiful works of art,” said Tiffany Shell, the Quilters Show Co-Chair.
“This is the 41st show in our guild’s history, and we are so excited to bring you some spectacular creations,” Show Co-Chair Debbie Russell added.
Merikay Waldvogel, 2009 Quilters Hall of Fame inductee, will present an antique quilt turning and discuss the history of the quilts on Friday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Throughout the show, attendees may shop vendors and the Smoky Mountain Quilters Boutique, which offers a unique selection of items handcrafted by guild members. Other attractions include scavenger hunts for the young ones and quilt appraisals by appointment with Certified Appraiser Cindy Stuart at 865-386-0940.
Admission is $7; $10 for 2-day passes, $6 for veterans, active military and first responders (fire, police and EMS) with ID and free for children under 12. The Expo Center has free parking and is accessible to the disabled. For more information about the show and the guild, visit www.smokymtnquilters.com, find the group on Facebook, email info@smokymtnquilters.com or call (865) 213-2335.
