Hear Ye! Hear Ye!
Come one, come all to the Midsummer’s Masquerade hosted by the Appalachian Renaissance Faire on July 17, at East Tennessee Distillery on 220 Piney Flats Road.
Gates to this family-friendly event open at 11 a.m. Join the Duke and Duchess of Appalachia and the citizens of their shire for 10 hours of music, sword fighting, vendors, storytelling and more. Wear your favorite costume and enter the masquerade costume contest in the afternoon. In the evening, join in the Calling of the Scottish Clans, and celebrate with a midsummer’s bonfire.
Throughout the day and night, listen to the Celtic rock stylings of headliner band Eirann’s Call out of Florida, joined by Renaissance Faire favorites Crossed Cannons and The Minstrel Rav’n, as well as Celtic tunes performed by the cast of the Appalachian Renaissance Faire.
Test your skills at sword fighting with the talents of Scot-Irish Warriors.
All this and more. See you there.
Tickets may be purchased at the gate on the day of the event. Prices are $15 for general admission, $13 for seniors, $11 for veterans and children 6-18 and free for children younger than 6. Discounted tickets may be bought in advance online at www.appalachianrenaissancefair.com.
Contributed to the Press