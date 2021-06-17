While the subject of a community roundtable meeting Thursday was tagged as “downtown safety,” it was clear from the first comments what the true issue was going to be: Homeless people who frequent that area and hopes for solutions to help them.
The meetings are usually held at the Langston Center, but this one was in a sanctuary at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church because of the expected turnout.
In the 90-minute time frame, 28 of the 100 or so attendees were able to speak about the issues they see with homelessness in downtown and urge city leaders to work toward a solution that doesn’t involve running the down-and-out away from downtown.
City staff who attended the meeting included Police Chief Karl Turner, Maj. Brian Rice, Maj. Matt Howell, Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl, Public Works Director Phil Pindzola and marketing director and moderator Keisha Shoun, as well as four uniformed police officers who spend much of their time downtown.
City Commissioner Aaron Murphy was also there to answer questions from the crowd.
Downtown Johnson City has long been a haven for the homeless, partly due to the numerous charities and other organizations that offer free services. Munsey operates a daily feeding program, The Melting Pot; next door is Good Samaritan Ministries and its thrift store, and a few blocks away in different directions are the Salvation Army and Haven of Mercy shelters.
“This is an opportunity to have dialogue with the community to discuss ways we can deliver better services as a police department and to collaborate on solutions to concerns or problems people have,” Turner said to start the meeting.
Many downtown business owners spoke and expressed frustration with the city’s approach toward homeless people. The city recently implemented an ordinance that allows anyone setting up beds or shelters to camp on public property to be ticketed.
For the full 90 minutes, citizens expressed their concerns about how the homelessness issue is, or is not, being addressed.
Victoria Warren said she has worked downtown for more than a decade and has seen the homeless population grow. She asked if there was any of the $30 million West Walnut improvement project set aside to provide any housing solutions. Pindzola addressed that question by saying it’s up to the City Commission on how to spend that money, and he had no knowledge about any housing options included in the plan.
“There is no money in the $30 million that’s for that, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t paying attention to where the community is,” with concerns on the issue, Pindzola said.
Business owner Kimball Sterling said he doesn’t have a problem with homeless people.
“My problem is vagrants,” he said. “It’s the vagrants coming in during the day.”
He relayed an experience his daughter and two grandsons had last week on Commerce Street.
“There were two people having sex in the bushes,” he said. “The bushes need to be trimmed back.” Sterling also said he often has to clean up human excrement from the sidewalk in front of his businesses.
“The police do a wonderful job when you call them, everything’s done perfectly,” he said.
He talked about a designated area for a homeless camp in Savannah, Georgia, which keeps them from roaming the streets because they have a place to go.
Other comments from citizens and business owners:
Dennis Prater criticized the city for “criminalizing” camping in downtown, and he claimed former Mayor Jenny Brock said, ‘we can’t be too nice to these folks because more will come here.’ We have to reject that idea,” he said.
Julia Sochaliski said she’s researched the homeless issue in other cities across America and there are solutions. “We do need to work together. The city can’t do this by themselves, the community can’t do this by themselves.This problem isn’t going away without a lot of work. These are people. They have stories. I want to know if anyone is willing to work with me.”
Nik Bang, who owns PROJEXx_Art & Goods said: “The city has to step up. There are more homeless people in this town than before COVID. My heart breaks almost every day from the stories I hear.”
Brian Doiran suggested using an old school building, specifically mentioning Boones Creek Middle School which recently closed, as a homeless shelter.
Business owner Dick Nelson expressed his disappointment that Murphy was the only city commissioner who attended the meeting. Murphy said there were overlapping events on Thursday, so commissioners split up to have a presence at more than one location.
Dr. Patti Amadio, who works at the ETSU medical school, said there should be a multi-disciplinary approach to “a very complex problem. There are addiction issues. The source of addiction is trauma,” she said.
After the meeting, Amadio said “there’s a downstream effect of the policy of trying to move the people away from downtown isn’t going to solve your problem. Trying to make the homeless less visible can make it worse.”
Amadio also talked about trauma-informed care, a result of adverse childhood experiences, which often lead people to becoming addicts and homeless.
“If you have more than six ACES, you’re 25% more likely to become homeless.”
She suggested an inter-professional team similar to one at ETSU that has gathered together to do health outreach to people on the streets
“Why don’t we get a team together to solve this problem ... include ETSU, include ARCH or other organizations,” to implement evidence-based solutions?”
Jean Stead, a Melting Pot volunteer, told officials “we need, as a community, to see a plan for sustained assistance.”
Murphy answered Stead’s question with, “I don’t know ... I’m hopeful something will happen,” which did not please Stead or the crowd.
“We need to be more than hopeful. We need a plan,” she said, which drew a loud round of applause.
Some who spoke talked about a need for mental health services, others said the help needed begins in the heart.
After the meeting, Stahl said he believes the city will continue to gather information on the homeless issue to form a path forward.
“I believe the city will be involved and will continue to receive input from various individuals throughout the community. There are many folks here today who are obviously familiar with many issues first hand,” he said.
Stahl said he was unsure what role the city should play, especially concerning another oft-mentioned issue — mental health.
“Traditionally mental health was never a local government function. It was basically what level the state paid in funding and then the charitable institutions funding over the years.
“Clearly, that’s a new field for the city to consider. What role does the city play and what partnerships either asking the state for more funding for more mental health services … or what should be the formula? It’s a very real issue and a very real discussion.”