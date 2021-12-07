Project Access in Johnson City is assisting local residents who are looking to sign up for or renew their Health Insurance Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act.
Brooks Blair, Project Access executive director, said her non-profit organization has secured a grant from the Family & Children’s Service in Nashville for three federally certified navigators to help Northeast Tennessee residents renew or apply for a Health Insurance Marketplace plan that best meets their health care coverage needs.
Blair said the grant allows Project Access to offer the assistance after a three-year hiatus. She said the service is available to anyone who lives in the Upper East Tennessee region.
In addition to helping Tennesseans enroll in a health care plan under the Affordable Care Act, these navigators can also help determine if local residents are eligible to qualify for the state’s TennCare program.
“To once again be able to provide this service to our neighbors is a benefit to our community as a whole,” Blair said. “We look forward to partnering with community agencies to reach as many individuals as need our help.”
Open enrollment in Health Insurance Marketplace plans began on Nov. 1 and will end on Jan. 15. Consumers need to enroll by Dec. 15 for their coverage to start on Jan. 1.
“We are here to help educate people by walking them through the various plans and answering their questions,” Blair said.
Project Access is offering appointments for in-person assistance and is hosting several walk-in events. Residents may schedule an appointment by calling Project Access at 232-6700 and speaking to a staff member.
The organization will hold its first walk-in enrollment event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its office located at 926 Oakland Ave., Suite 222, in Johnson City.
Additional walk-in events will be held at the Project Access office on Dec. 22 from 2-7 p.m.; Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Jan. 10 from 2-7 p.m.; and Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Our staff has been trained and certified to help our community members access the Health Insurance Marketplace,” Sarah Orick, the lead navigator for Project Access, said in a news release. “We know these applications can be intimidating, but we are here to make the process just a bit smoother for you and your family.”
Project Access is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit and community health partnership that seeks to provide access to health care through a coordinated system of medical, supportive and social services for low-income and uninsured residents of the region.