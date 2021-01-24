The countdown for the 95th annual Appalachian Fair is officially underway.
Fair officials have set Aug. 23-28 as the dates for the festival. A timer is clicking down the seconds to the start of the iconic event at its website, www.appalachianfair.com.
The background: Fair officials canceled the 94th annual event last year because of concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Aside from missing a few years during World War II, the fair has been an annual tradition at the fairgrounds in Gray since 1926.
New developments: Phil Booher, the fair’s manager, said members of the organization’s board of directors are hopeful progress in delivering vaccinations and precautions to slow the spread of the virus will allow the event to go on this summer as planned. Booher said recent outdoor festivals in Georgia and Florida have resulted in no reports of significant spikes in COVID-19 cases.
“Most of our venues are outdoors,” Booher said, noting that fair officials will continue to monitor data and recommendations from local public health professionals and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
What’s next: Booher said the fair has already booked many of its entertainment acts, and plans to book more in the coming weeks. He said entertainers are eager “to get back to work,” and already have gigs lined up in other areas of the nation.
“A lot of acts are going to work in the West,” Booher said.