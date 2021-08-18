Band camp is underway for East Tennessee State University’s Marching Bucs. The marching band began practicing for its new fall season on Wednesday.
Members of the band held drills on campus in preparation for their new program, “Bucs on the Bayou: Voyage to Bourbon Street.”
The fall program includes “New Orleans Fanfare,” “Down the Mississippi,” “Voodoo on the Bayou” and “Celebration on Bourbon Street.” Band leaders said the new show will include choreography, props and more.
Band camp will close Friday following a 2 p.m. outdoor performance of the “Bucs on the Bayou” music for the campus community, which will take place at the amphitheater.
In the event of rain, the concert will be canceled.