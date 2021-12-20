East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts has landed its first big-name artist to take the stage next year, and she’s an iconic musician, as well as a leader for the LGBTQ community.
Melissa Etheridge will perform in the center’s ETSU Foundation Grand Hall April 27 on her One Way Out tour. Tickets went on sale Friday. The 1,200-seat auditorium will likely sell out quickly.
“The day is finally here, and we could not be more thrilled to announce our first Martin Series public performance featuring a rock ‘n’ roll icon,” said Jennifer Clements, executive director of the Martin Center and University Events. “Melissa Etheridge was at the top of our A-list of artists to bring to the Martin Center. Her concert will be the perfect culmination of our spring semester at ETSU, a respite and a celebration.
“Before long, we hope to be announcing additional 2022 Martin Center exclusive performances and more opportunities to savor the arts together,” Clements said.
Etheridge’s musical talent, activism and ground-breaking transparency regarding her sexual orientation, journey with breast cancer and social causes garnered her a huge following from fans of all ages.
In recent years, she has continued to tour and record, but also launched her own livestreaming subscription and concert platform.
In her livestreaming concerts,Etheridge uses equipment to lay down instrumental and backup tracks on top of each, so her performances have the full band feel and presentation while she is the only singer.
Livestreaming concerts became an essential part of many musicians’ income during the COVID pandemic. Artists could charge smaller ticket prices and potentially reach hundreds more fans who could enjoy the front-row feeling in their own home.
Etheridge’s breakout album, 1993’s “Yes I Am,” reached No. 15 on the Billboard charts and sold more than six million copies on the strength of the singles “I’m The Only One” and “Come To My Window.”
But Etheridge was not a stranger in the list of high-caliber performers even then. Her original songs, such as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs” and “Ain’t It Heavy” — for which she won a Grammy in 1992 — laid the groundwork for the “Yes I Am” album, the ETSU press release stated.
She has also celebrated a career milestone with a victory in the “Best Song” category at the Academy Awards for “I Need to Wake Up,” written for the Al Gore documentary on global warming, “An Inconvenient Truth.”
“We are honored to have an artist of the caliber of Melissa Etheridge at ETSU, and to help us inaugurate our Martin Series of performances at our new arts center,” ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said. “Her talent and courage make her a wonderful example for our students, as well as an artist whose messages of renewal, reconciliation, compassion and healing are relative and relevant to almost anyone of any age.”
In its review of her concert last month in Long Island, New York, the Digital Journal called Etheridge “one of the most gifted and underrated musicians of our time.”
“Melissa Etheridge was spectacular at The Paramount, and proves that she gets better with age and experience,” the Digital Journal says. “She commanded the stage well and the Long Island audience knew that they were in the presence of a rock and roll and musical icon. ... She belongs in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”
For more information on Etheridge, visit melissaetheridge.com. For more about the Martin Center or to purchase tickets, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.