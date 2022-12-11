The Appalachian Men’s Ensemble will celebrate the season with “As the Dark Awaits the Dawn,” a program of Christmas music presented on three nights in three different locations.

The group will perform at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland St., in Bristol, Virginia, on Tuesday, Dec. 13; at Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St. in Gray, on Thursday, Dec. 15; and at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., in Johnson City on Saturday, Dec. 17. Doors will open at 7 and the concerts will begin at 7:30 each night.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video