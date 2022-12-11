The Appalachian Men’s Ensemble will celebrate the season with “As the Dark Awaits the Dawn,” a program of Christmas music presented on three nights in three different locations.
The group will perform at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 760 Cumberland St., in Bristol, Virginia, on Tuesday, Dec. 13; at Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St. in Gray, on Thursday, Dec. 15; and at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., in Johnson City on Saturday, Dec. 17. Doors will open at 7 and the concerts will begin at 7:30 each night.
The Appalachian Men’s Ensemble is an all-male chorus of singers from throughout the greater Tri-Cities area. The choir was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to performing a wide range of choral repertoire, both sacred and secular, from the Renaissance to the present.
The program will feature many holiday favorites, including “We Need a Little Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
The concert will also include two arrangements with four-hand piano accompaniment, performed with Erin Raines and Lisa Runner teaming on the piano. Another highlight will be the premiere of “Like a Lamb,” composed for men’s voices by ensemble member Don Brandon.
“The holidays are a time of anticipation, and these songs evoke the longing and excitement that so many experience,” said Artistic Director Noah DeLong. “We invite our community to join us for this special program.”
Donations will be accepted at the door, with suggested amounts of $10 for adults and $5 for students. More information and concert updates can be found at facebook.com/AppMensEnsemble.