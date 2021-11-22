There’s a lucky married couple in the Tri-Cities whose nuptials didn’t allow for a grand event, and a local wedding photographer and florist are trying to track them down.
Why so lucky? They might be chosen for a free wedding. Yes, the whole kit and caboodle — photographer, florist, make-up and hair, dress and tux for the bride and groom, attire for bridesmaids and groomsmen, cake, a charcuterie board and DJ for the reception.
And it’s happening Dec. 12 at the International Storytelling Center, from noon until 4 p.m. Organizers are taking applications now, and the winning couple will be chosen Dec. 1.
Stella Trout, who owns Stellar Photography, and her friend Stephanie Thiel, owner of Pretty Flowers LLC, have worked several weddings together, so they’re pretty in tune with each other. They came up with the idea as a way to give back to a couple in the community.
“This is for someone who got married but didn’t have the whole experience,” Trout said. “It could have been delayed because of COVID, or one was deployed and they had a quick wedding or even if finances didn’t allow them to do it.”
The idea is for the couple to not have to do any planning, although the event can be personalized.
As for her part in the wedding, Trout said there’s just one chance to get those candid moments of a wedding.
“Brides want to see that you can capture those moments in real life,” she said. “With posing people, you can capture what looks like a moment, but capture candidness is huge.”
The chosen bride will also have somewhat of a personal assistant, Trout said. Miss Appalachian Fair 2021 Hannah Maultbay will go with the bride for her dress selection and fitting.
Other vendors participating in the wedding giveaway include Angie Denner at Curvaceous Consignment for the dress, PBJ for the reception DJ music, Cake Art by Marti Chambers, Jessica’s Updos for hair and makeup by Angie Ryder.
Trout said they are still looking for a tuxedo vendor, but should have something firmed up soon.
Thiel said there were so many people affected last year and this year by COVID — either having the virus, losing relatives or jobs — and “we thought this would be a perfect opportunity to give them something they never had.”
“Maybe they got married at the courthouse or couldn’t have a ceremony for some reason. We wanted to do this to support our community after the hard times we’ve had; if we can bring joy to someone, that’s what we want to do,” Thiel said.
To enter the wedding giveaway contest, contact Trout on her Facebook page, Stellar Photography, or Thiel on her Instagram @prettyflowersbystephanie.
“We want this to be a dream come true for someone. We’re spending a lot of time and money planning this,” Trout said.