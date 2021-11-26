It was a bright star in the sky that led the magi to find Jesus Christ two thousand years ago, and another bright star — albeit hoisted by a 100-foot crane — will lead the community to a one-of-a-kind live nativity in Boones Creek this Christmas season.
The Barn at Boone Falls will host the free event called “Follow the Star” for Boone Trail Baptist Church. The live Nativity will be a drive-through experience where families will travel to “Bethlehem” for the census just as Joseph and Mary did.
Don’t be surprised to see other travelers on Boones Creek Road on donkeys or walking in tunics and robes, heading to the town as well! Once families arrive their names will be taken for the census and the journey will begin.
Along the straw-covered streets families will experience the Christmas story in this living Nativity. More than 50 church members will play characters along the route, surrounded by dozens of live animals including camels, cattle, sheep, and donkeys.
A large star will shine above the venue held by the 100-foot crane. The star should be visible from a long range in the Boones Creek area.
As a treat to visitors, families will receive cookies and hot chocolate to enjoy along the route and at the end, guests will be given a personalized gift that reminds us of the reason Jesus came and that he knows us by name.
There will also be a Bethlehem market where families can stop for photos with animals and listen to a live church choir.
Boone Trail Pastor Dwight Jenkins said he hopes this event will remind the entire community of what this season is all about.
“It is our prayer that this will be a refuge from the typical busy nature of the season to help refocus hearts and minds on the beauty of God becoming flesh to provide salvation for all who trust in Him,” Jenkins said.
“Follow the Star” will be held Dec. 16-18 from 6-9 p.m. Entrance for the event will be off Boones Creek Road at 113 Klm Drive, Johnson City.
Contributed to the Press