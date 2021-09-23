KINGSPORT — The Martins, a multi-Dove Award winning and multi-Grammy Award nominated trio, will sing on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Lamplight Theatre, 140 Broad St.
The group Phillips & Banks and comedian Mickey Bell also will be featured on the program.
The Martins are siblings Judy, Jonathan and Joyce Martin. They grew up in rural Hamburg, Arkansas, and have had numerous radio hits.The group has performed at such venues as the Grand Ole Opry and the White House and have also been featured in Bill Gaither’s “Homecoming” video and concert series.
The trio has received eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association along with three Grammy nominations. Their latest recording, “Still Standing” was released in 2018 and received a Grammy nomination in 2019 for Best Roots Gospel Album.
For more information aboutthe concert, call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.net or www.martinsonline.com.
Contributed to the Press