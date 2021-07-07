Thursday’s installment of the Lakeside Concert Series at Winged Deer Park features veteran Tri-Cities musicians CrossRoad Band.
The free concert will be held at Winged Deer’s Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater.
About the band
CrossRoad Band plays a variety of music, including country, Southern rock and old time rock and roll. All five members have been involved in music for 40 to 50 years, and each shares duties on vocals. The band has played most venues in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas, and members say they look forward to being at Winged Deer Park again this year.
If you go
The Lakeside Concert Series offers a mix of the area’s top talent at a venue known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs to relax on the grassy hillsides, or move and groove whenever the mood strikes. The location provides easy access, free parking, concessions, a playground and plenty of room for social distance.
The concerts will be held 7-9 p.m. each Thursday through July 29 at Winged Deer Park’s Goulding Amphitheater, 199 Carroll Creek Road, Johnson City.
More concerts this month
Don’t miss these diverse, entertaining musicians scheduled through July:
• Thursday, July 15 — Beach Nite Band
• Thursday, July 22 — Southern Rebellion
• Thursday, July 29 — Good Rockin’ Tonight
For more information call 423-283-5827.