In a sweeping ruling in favor of a multi-county lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies that produce opioids, a judge granted a summary judgement against those companies, but delayed any decision on monetary damages.
In the ruling, filed in Sullivan County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, Chancellor E.G. Moody granted a default judgment against Endo Health Solutions, Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in the case of Staubus vs. Purdue, widely recognized as the Sullivan Baby Doe suit.
Moody’s ruling did not assess damages in the case, but said that will be determined at a later date with a damages trial. Area district attorneys general sought $2.4 million in damages from the pharmaceutical companies.
The judgment details a dozen false statements Endo’s attorneys made to the court, describes a “coordinated strategy between Endo and its counsel to…interfere with the administration of justice,” and holds the companies liable for damages sought, an amount that totals $2.4 billion.
The 31-page judgement goes into great detail about the lawsuit, and concluded that Endo had shown no remorse for the affects its drugs had on Baby Doe.
"It is obvious that monetary sanctions are not sufficient. Endo and its attorneys have not shown any remorse, admitted their wrongdoing or apologized to opposing counsel or to the court for their actions," Moody wrote.
He further detail other sanctions to be placed on the company.
Check back at www.JohnsonCityPress.com for more information as this story develops.